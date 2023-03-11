Kansas basketball outlasted the Iowa State Cyclones in the Big 12 Conference Tournament semi-finals by a final score of 71-58.
The game itself contained chippy basketball, up and down fast pace, and great defense, something that you grow accustomed to when Kansas and Iowa State face off against one another.
The two teams split the regular season series, with Kansas knocking off Iowa State at home, followed by Iowa State defeating the Jayhawks at Hilton Coliseum. This matchup in the Big 12 Tournament semi-finals was the tiebreaker for this year’s series between the Cyclones and the Jayhawks.
Some Jayhawks are starting to realize that this series may be more than a regular-season series. In fact, some Jayhawks, such as junior guard Joe Yesufu, label this a rivalry.
“They are very tough guys. It’s definitely a rivalry; they beat us last game by like 15, which is a pretty large margin for us, so we had to try to come in here and get the dub,” Yesufu said.
Other Jayhawks label Iowa State as the toughest team to play in the Big 12, such as sophomore forward KJ Adams.
“In terms of toughness, I’d probably say they're second, and we’re first,” Adams said in regards to their style of play.
Adams scored eight points in the matchup while grabbing four rebounds and totaling four assists. Teammate of Adams, sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford, ranks Iowa State near the top of the toughness scale as well.
“When preparing for them, we know it’s going to be one of those games where it’s going to be a battle all night, so they’re near the top of the chain,” Pettiford said.
With the win, Kansas will move to the Big 12 championship game to play the Texas Longhorns. Tip-off for the championship bout is set for 5 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The game will also be televised on ESPN.