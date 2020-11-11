Four new players were added to the Kansas volleyball roster as part of the first day of the Early Signing Period Wednesday.
The Jayhawks’ highest-rated recruit, Caroline Bien, is ranked No. 14 in the class of 2021 by PrepVolleyball.com. Bien is an outside hitter/libero from Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park. Bien tallied over 1,300 digs and 1,000 career kills during her career. She finished third in program history in kills and was also named a 2020 AVCA Under Armour First Team All-American.
🚨 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐉𝐀𝐘𝐇𝐀𝐖𝐊 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓 🚨Welcome ✍ 𝓒𝓪𝓻𝓸𝓵𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓑𝓲𝓮𝓷 to the #KUvball family! pic.twitter.com/bwHUpw0sGY— Kansas Volleyball (@KUVolleyball) November 11, 2020
“Caroline has elite platform skills [and is a player who] has developed into a high-level attacker as well,” Kansas volleyball coach Ray Bechard said in a Kansas Athletics news release. “Caroline has a great feel for the game, she is a proven winner, and she has a lot of great volleyball ahead of her.”
London Davis, the No. 35-ranked prospect nationally by PrepVolleyball.com, is Kansas' second-highest rated recruit. Davis is an outside hitter from Olentangy Orange High School in Galena, Ohio. Jones was the first player in program history to record over 1,000 kills, finishing with 1,124 kills.
She was also named a 2020 AVCA Under Armour All-America Honorable Mention.
🚨 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐉𝐀𝐘𝐇𝐀𝐖𝐊 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓 🚨Help us welcome ✍ 𝓛𝓸𝓷𝓭𝓸𝓷 𝓓𝓪𝓿𝓲𝓼 to the #KUvball family! pic.twitter.com/We8c9mIWu9— Kansas Volleyball (@KUVolleyball) November 11, 2020
“London is a dynamic outside hitter who will be a terminal attacker for us,” Bechard said in the release. “London competes with a great deal of enthusiasm and will represent our program in a first-class manner.”
The Jayhawks also had two non-ranked recruits sign Wednesday.
Bryn McGehe is a defensive specialist from Platte County High School in Platte City, Missouri. McGehe recorded 692 kills in her high school career, and was also named one of the top defensive players in the nation by PrepsVolleyball.com.
🚨 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐉𝐀𝐘𝐇𝐀𝐖𝐊 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓 🚨Welcome ✍ 𝓑𝓻𝔂𝓷 𝓜𝓬𝓖𝓮𝓱𝓮 to the #KUvball family! pic.twitter.com/CoLxyZLKlj— Kansas Volleyball (@KUVolleyball) November 11, 2020
"[McGehe] will impact our first contact with her platform and serving skills," Bechard said. "Bryn will raise the energy and intensity levels in our gym with her infectious personality and the joy she brings to competing every day."
Kansas’ fourth recruit, Camryn Turner, is a setter from Seaman High School in Topeka. Turner finished her career as Seaman’s all-time leader in kills (1,316) and assists (1,433). Turner was also named the 2019 Topeka All-City Player of the Year.
🚨 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐉𝐀𝐘𝐇𝐀𝐖𝐊 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓 🚨Help us welcome ✍ 𝓒𝓪𝓶𝓻𝔂𝓷 𝓣𝓾𝓻𝓷𝓮𝓻 to the #KUvball family! pic.twitter.com/piHfMT6ntM— Kansas Volleyball (@KUVolleyball) November 11, 2020
"[Turner] has excelled in many different skills on the volleyball court and we are excited to see her focus solely on setting which will accelerate her opportunity," Bechard said. "Camryn consistently brings a competitive spirit which brings out the best in her teammates."