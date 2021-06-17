Kansas volleyball will return to play with the Big 12 recently announcing the 2021 conference volleyball schedule on Wednesday. After having a split season in the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021, the Jayhawks have 16 conference matches scheduled in eight separate double-headers in the fall of 2021 as the most normal season in the last two years approaches.
The Jayhawks kick the year off on the road at Texas Tech for a two game double-header, but come back home to have their season home-opener versus Iowa State. Kansas will also face off against Texas, Oklahoma, and TCU at home. While on the road, they will face Baylor, West Virginia, and Kansas State.
The Jayhawks will be looking forward to their four-match home stand where they will be hosting the Cyclones, followed by the Longhorns. Vengeance is what Kansas will have on their mind after an unfortunate loss to the Longhorns in back-to-back matches in the 2020 season. As for Iowa State, the Jayhawks were able to take one in dominating fashion.
Kansas will be on the road for the final two-match stretch versus rival Kansas State for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown in Manhattan, Kansas. The Jayhawks topped the Wildcats in their first match last year in four sets.
None of these dates are finalized. The Jayhawks will be announcing their non-conference schedule at a later date.