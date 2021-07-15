Kansas volleyball rising sophomore, Ayah Elnady, will be participating in the 2021 Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) World Championships from July 9-18. She will be representing her native country of Egypt.
Before coming to the University of Kansas, Ayah Elnady was already a well decorated and experienced athlete, competing for the top-ranked Egypt junior national team in the U18 African Championships twice, as well as playing in the U18 World Championship as a member of the Egypt Junior National Team. Elnady also participated in the 2020 Olympic qualifiers with the Egypt Senior National Team.
Elnady had an impressive freshman campaign at KU, seeing that she had been competing on a national level for the past three years. Elnady found her footing early in her career for the Jayhawks, starting in 21 of 22 games in the 2020-2021 season.
Elnady finished her freshman season leading the team with 26 aces, was second on the team with 181 kills and 35 total blocks. She also earned All-Big 12 Rookie Team honors along with fellow teammate Caroline Crawford and was on the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie team showing success on the court and in the classroom.
Elnady will be a key piece returning for Kansas volleyball this upcoming season, as she looks to build off a strong freshman season and help the Jayhawks get back on top of the Big 12 for the first time since 2016.
Ayah Elnady and the rest of the U20 Egypt Team continue to play in the FIVB tournament in both Rotterdam, Netherlands and Kortrijk, Belgium until July 18. Egypt was scheduled to take on Puerto Rico on July 15 at 12:30 pm (5:30 am CST) but Puerto Rico was forced to withdraw due to two positive COVID-19 tests within the team prior to arrival at the tournament.
Egypt's next match has yet to be announced, but the FIVB will be live streamed.