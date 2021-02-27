Kansas volleyball opened its spring season with a match against the Xavier Musketeers at Horejsi Family Arena on Friday, where the Jayhawks lost 3-1.
The action started with an immediate and thunderous spike from sophomore middle blocker Gracie Van Driel that put the Jayhawks up 1-0, their first point of the spring season.
It was an intense back-and-forth battle in the first set with both teams eager to get back on the floor. Both teams seemed to keep their rhythm from the fall, with impressive numbers to start the match.
It was eventually Xavier that took the first set 29-27 after extra points were needed. The Musketeers took the set thanks to a solid .314 hitting percentage with 23 kills in just the first set as well.
Kansas was able to stay within striking distance in the first thanks to its efficiency with the ball, only committing four errors and just one service error. While the Jayhawks’ hitting percentage was just .256, they were able to take care of the ball and make the most of every possession.
The second set brought the same fighting spirit from both sides, but the Musketeers prevailed 25-22 in the end. Xavier’s hitting was scorching hot in the second set, recording another 22 kills and another set above .300 in hitting percentage.
The Musketeers ended the set on an 8-3 scoring stretch to ultimately seal the set and go up 2-0 over Kansas.
Kansas would rally back and take the third set 25-20 to force a fourth set. Xavier could only muster up 11 kills in the set, a big reason why the Jayhawks were able to fight back and win the third. Kansas also recorded its highest hitting percentage of the game at .286 and had a kill percentage of .400.
A very close fourth set was all Xavier needed to put the match away, taking the set 25-22 to win the match 3-1.
Xavier ended the match with four players with double-digit kills. Redshirt sophomore outside hitter Kelly Franxman led the team with 17 of her own. The team ended with 71 kills and a hitting percentage of .271 through four sets.
As for the Jayhawks, it was quite the night for freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady and senior graduate outside hitter Jenny Mosser. Mosser didn’t miss a beat from the fall season, recording 16 kills, while Elnady trailed right behind her with 14 on a .279 hitting percentage.
Kansas will look to bounce back in its next match Friday against the Texas State Bobcats. That match is set for 6:30 p.m.