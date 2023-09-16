Kansas volleyball wasn’t playing around Friday as it took on a much weaker 2-7 Bellarmine Knights. The mismatch showed early and often as Kansas won 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-16) in a game that took under an hour and a half.
This was a home game for Kansas as it kicked off the Jayhawk Classic at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. Bellarmine, who is still new to Division 1 sports, is in its last year of transitioning to officially being part of the NCAA at the Division 1 level.
For Kansas, this weekend is the last opportunity to get “right” before Big 12 Conference play.
The Jayhawks, who were in their white home uniforms, would get the game going with a kill from junior middle blocker Toyosi Onabanjo. For Onabanjo, this wasn’t her only action as her name would pop up on the scorecard a couple more times, thanks to a couple more kills and a nice block.
However, the player of the set for Kansas was easily junior opposite London Davis who picked up five kills at a .625 percent and zero errors.
This definitely wasn’t the only way the Jayhawks were able to get points as it was simply a block party in Lawrence. Kansas picked up five blocks from four different players which is an outstanding number in just one set.
Davis, when asked about her key to so many blocks says she likes to think, “What would I want to hit if there was a blocker against me,” meaning she likes to put herself into her opponent's perspective as she goes for blocks.
Kansas would finish up set one rather quickly with it being the quickest set of the day. Freshman middle blocker Ellie Schneider would pick up the final kill to end set 25-14 after going on an 8-1 run.
Set two was slightly more even for Bellarmine. The Knights stuck in the game early on as it was notched up 5-5 thanks to some crucial points from freshman middle blocker Jess Schmidt.
Kansas would not let the slightly slow start keep pace, however, as before long the Jayhawks were up 16-10 and then finished off the set winning 25-18 thanks to a pair of aces and a couple more blocks from the entire Jayhawk squad.
Set three would get going with a floor error on Bellarmine followed by a kill from freshman outside hitter Natalie Bland making it 1-1. A recurring theme we saw as Bland was the only Knight who could really get anything going.
However, the Jayhawks would not let the Knights stick around for too much longer as they would finally put Bellarmine to bed off a kill from from junior outside hitter Caroline Bien to make it 24-16 then a floor error from the Knights would officially end things in Lawrence.
Kansas has one more game versus Texas State before they head down to Lubbock, Texas, to open up conference play. If all goes well Kansas should walk into this game 9-1 and feel very good about its chances in the Big 12. These games will be streamed on ESPN+ and played at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.