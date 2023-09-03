After a heartbreaking loss on Friday vs. Purdue, No. 23 Kansas responded by taking down No. 19 Marquette in four sets in front of another sold-out crowd at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on Saturday, September 2. The Jayhawks never trailed in the second or third set and cruised to victory in a battle of ranked teams. Kansas improved to 3-1 in the young season and looks to return to the NCAA tournament for a third straight year.
Junior outside hitter Ayah Elnady was on point, racking up 13 kills and 28 attacks against the Golden Eagle defense. Junior setter Camryn Turner also showed out on the court, finishing with 41 assists and 12 digs. Junior opposite hitter London Davis dominated at the net with 12 kills and three blocks over Marquette defenders. The roaring crowd of 1,569 brought nonstop energy and excitement from the opening serve to the final Kansas kill.
The Jayhawks came out of the gate ready to play, quickly jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the first set after a diving save from Turner and two early kills from Texas Tech graduate transfer Reagan Cooper. Marquette swiftly responded to tie the first set at 5-5 after two attack errors by Kansas.
After a service ace from Turner and strong back-to-back kills from outside hitters Mykayla Myers and Caroline Bien, the Jayhawks looked locked in up 12-9. But after two Kansas serving errors allowed Marquette to hang around, the Jayhawks started to unravel.
Early season miscommunication was evident, and Kansas let the lead slip away.
Marquette star senior outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton made plays all over the court and had five early kills at the second media timeout with Marquette up 20-17. The Golden Eagles played much more consistent team volleyball and captured the first set 25-21.
But Kansas came firing back in the second set, with two big kills from London Davis which jumpstarted a 6-0 Jayhawk run. The trio of Davis, Cooper, and Elnady were locked in at the net, racking up kills left and right to take control of the second set and put the Jayhawks up 13-5.
After a timeout, Marquette rallied for seven straight points to trim the Kansas lead to one at 13-12, but the Jayhawks stayed together. Junior Iowa transfer Toyosi Onabanjo was a huge factor at the net and had multiple big blocks and kills over Marquette defenders.
An Onabanjo block and an Elnady kill sealed the deal for Kansas to wrap up the second set with a 25-20 victory and even the match at one set apiece.
To open the third, Kansas once again came out firing. Freshman libero Raegan Burns skillfully dropped in an ace, and Davis had two crushing kills to help spur an 8-1 Jayhawk lead. A tumbling Turner dive led to a Myers spike and continued the momentum for the Jayhawks early. Marquette junior Hattie Bray landed two big kills to pull the Golden Eagles within five, 10-5, but Kansas responded after every Marquette run.
Reagan Cooper dominated from the left side, racking up three straight kills during a 5-0 Kansas run to push the lead to 19-8. Davis and Onabanjo came up with strong blocks to cement the third-set victory in favor of Kansas 25-14, as the Jayhawk faithful in Horejsi continued to get loud.
The fourth set was a back-and-forth affair, with Marquette playing with momentum in hopes of pushing the match to a fifth set. Sophomore libero Brynn Kirsch came up with a big dig to tie the set at seven before two Kansas service errors led Marquette to pull ahead 11-9. Neither team was able to gain much separation with nine ties and five lead changes over the fourth set, but with the score tied at 14, Ayah Elnady stepped up.
Elnady met a Marquette hitter at the peak of the net and slammed the ball between two diving Golden Eagles to give Kansas the lead 15-14. Elnady turned back to her teammates emphatically clapping her hands in celebration. From that point forward, Kansas never looked back, leading the rest of the set behind a standout performance from Elnady and Davis.
With a sea of crimson and blue fans on their feet screaming, Onabanjo sealed the game for the Jayhawks with a perfectly timed block at the net. The team took set four by a final score of 25-19 to win the game in four sets and a split in the Kansas Invitational (1-1).
Kansas will be back in action next Thursday night as the Jayhawks head out on the road to take on the Wichita State Shockers. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.