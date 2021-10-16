Kansas volleyball lost to No. 11 Baylor Thursday in four sets as poor defensive reads plagued the Jayhawks in Waco, Texas.

The Jayhawks and the Bears failed to find any luck on offense early as the teams went back and forth. However, Baylor quickly rediscovered their momentum and ran up the score, winning 25-19. KU mixed in a series of consecutive points early on, but it wasn’t enough for the towering Baylor defenders.

Sophomore middle blocker Caroline Crawford led the Jayhawks with four kills alongside a .667 hitting percentage in the first set.

Super-senior outside hitters Yossiana Pressley and Avery Skinner combined for what many would consider an unstoppable showing. The pair registered 36 kills in tandem and within a blink of an eye, they located holes in the Kansas defense.

Kansas tried to shrug off a first set defeat, but not well enough, losing 28-26 in a thriller. The set consisted of 18 ties and six lead changes. Key errors by the Jayhawks helped the Bears' front row gain momentum and find new holes the back row left open to win.

Backs against the wall, Kansas rallied to win the third set, 25-23. The Jayhawks took the Bears out of their system and became aggressive to keep themselves in the match. Crawford stole the show with a .562 hitting percentage. The Jayhawks tallied 16 kills compared to the Bears’ 13.

In the fourth and final set, the Jayhawks took control, but Pressley overpowered -- putting the team on her back in a 25-15 win. Kansas left the back row exposed and the Bears' front row took full advantage.

Besides the play of Pressley and Skinner, junior outside hitter Lauren Harrison had 15 kills of her own, plus a hitting percentage of .440. On the other hand, Kansas’ Crawford ended with 11 kills and a hitting percentage of .526. Super-senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser had 11 kills and three blocks.

The Jayhawks seek redemption as they take on Baylor at the Ferrell Center at 5 p.m. Friday.