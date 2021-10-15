Kansas volleyball lost to No. 11 Baylor 3-1 Friday to close their two-game series.

From the start, Baylor had control due to early mistakes made by Kansas. The Jayhawks quickly found their footing though and went on an 8-3 run.

However, Baylor did not go quietly, as the set had seven ties and three lead changes. Kansas and the Bears battled it out until the Jayhawks took control, winning 26-24.

The second set started similarly, with Baylor getting the first two set points, then KU bringing it neck and neck. Then Baylor’s front row found the holes in the Kansas defense as well as self-inflicted errors by the Jayhawks. Kansas tried to recover, but Baylor quickly controlled the set, winning 25-17.

A gritty third set began with the Jayhawks snagging the first points with an early kill by super-senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser and an attack error by the Bears. Things continued to go well for the Jayhawks as freshman outside hitter Caroline Bien had a solo block, the Bears had another attack error, freshman setter Elise McGhie had a service ace, and junior middle blocker Gracie Van Driel had a kill.

Just when it seemed the Jayhawks got the set under control, Baylor rallied and came back to win the third set, 25-22.

The Jayhawks began the fourth and final set neck and neck. The Jayhawks and the Bears were matching kill to kill. Yet, the Bears rediscovered their momentum and began to run away with the game. The Jayhawks tried to rally, but it was not enough, ultimately losing 25-19.

Bien led the way for the Jayhawks, as she had 12 kills for a .300 hitting percentage. Mosser had 10 kills, with a .214 hitting percentage. Redshirt senior outside hitter Anezka Szabo had eight kills for a .333 hitting percentage. Also, KU had an impressive seven service aces.

Kansas is now 11-8 on the season and has lost five straight games, all against Big 12 competition. The Jayhawks look to get back on track against Oklahoma on Oct. 29 at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena at 6:30 p.m.