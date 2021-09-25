Kansas volleyball took on the Texas Tech Red Raiders Saturday and went undefeated in back-to-back matches, winning this match 3-2 in comeback fashion.
Texas Tech snagged the first set 25-19 to start with a 1-0 set lead. Kansas had a tough time converting its hits into points, ending with a .091 hitting percentage compared to the Red Raiders’ .300 percentage. Both teams combined for 13 attack errors and three service errors, a shaky start to the match, but Tech overcame the miscues, giving it an early match lead.
The Red Raiders dominated the second set, winning with a 25-14 score as they looked to run away in this rematch. Texas Tech seemed to convert every attack on its end, hitting for a .562 percentage, not recording a single attack error in the set.
Just when it seemed the Red Raiders would continue dominating the match, Kansas had other plans in mind.
A very close third set went to the Jayhawks after a 25-22 set victory to keep the match alive. Kansas found its touch on offense, ending with a .342 hitting percentage and just two errors on the attack. Those errors from Tech ultimately led to the tough third-set loss.
The fourth set saw a Kansas domination, winning 25-15 to come back and tie the match at 2-2. KU had an astounding five service aces in just the fourth set, along with a .276 hitting percentage, to make quick work of the Red Raiders and push the match to a fifth set.
Kansas broke away from a 9-9 tie in the fifth and final set, winning 15-9 to sweep the two-game series with the Red Raiders. After a nine-point tie in the set, the Jayhawks rattled off six straight points to complete the comeback.
Freshman outside hitter Caroline Bien continued her impressive stretch with a career-high 16 kills on an efficient .353 hitting percentage, along with five aces in this match. Super-senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser followed with 12 kills and a season-high 17 digs.
Kansas started Big 12 play with two five-set victories over Texas Tech, improving the Jayhawks’ record to 10-3. KU’s next match is Friday against Iowa State at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena at 4 p.m.