Kansas volleyball finished off the Jayhawk Classic on Saturday with a 3-0 sweep of the Albany Great Danes.
After an impressive straight-set sweep of the Missouri State Bears on Friday, Kansas carried the momentum from the previous day into Saturday and struck early in the first set, winning 25-17 after some sloppy play from both sides.
Albany ended the set with a .000 hitting percentage after committing eight attack errors along with three service errors. KU had five attack errors and one service error in this set, but the Great Danes couldn’t capitalize on those mistakes, dropping the opening set.
With another six attack errors and two service errors for Albany, Kansas survived a late second set scare to hang on to win 25-23. Albany simply couldn’t find any consistency on offense to start the match, which rolled over into the second set.
Kansas led 21-17 late in the second set before the Great Danes went on a run. Albany ended up taking a 23-21 lead before the Jayhawks rattled off four consecutive points to win 25-23 and lead 2-0 in the match.
The third set saw another tight matchup, but ultimately the Jayhawks took the match 3-0 with another 25-23 set win. Both teams hit for a .250 hitting percentage in the set, with the only difference in striking being two service errors by Albany.
Both defenses had strong showings in this match, with Kansas recording 10 blocks and the Great Danes following right behind with nine of their own. Both offenses were held under a .250 hitting percentage as well, thanks to the defensive presence at the net all match long.
The Jayhawk offense couldn’t continue its strong stretch of .300+ hitting percentages in this match, finishing with a .239 percentage. Kansas went five straight games of .300+ hitting percentages during its five-game win streak prior to beating Albany.
Sophomore middle blocker Caroline Crawford led Kansas with a match-high 11 kills on an impressive .625 hitting percentage. Super-senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser followed with nine kills as well as nine digs, showing her additional defensive skill set.
KU improves to 8-3 on the season and holds a six-game win streak heading into its next match.
The Jayhawks travel to Lubbock, Texas, to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders this Friday at 6 p.m.