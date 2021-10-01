Kansas volleyball traveled back to Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on Friday to begin its four-match homestand against Iowa State and took the match 3-1.
Kansas opened the match red hot, with sophomore middle blocker Caroline Crawford racking up two straight kills to get the Jayhawks up early. KU looked to open up a big early lead against its conference rival, but Iowa State had other plans.
Rattling off point after point, the Cyclones went on a quick 8-2 run, prompting a timeout from the Kansas sideline. Iowa State would lead by as much as eight points before the Jayhawks found their footing.
After a sudden change of momentum, Kansas found itself with an 18-17 lead, forcing the Cyclones to huddle up. The match went back and forth after that, but Iowa State rallied back and won a close 28-26 first set.
“It would have been easy to say, just hang our head a bit, but this team [Kansas], they play the next point, and they were solid in set two, three and four,” head coach Ray Bechard said.
Bouncing back after a tough first set loss, the Jayhawks dominated the second set and snagged a 25-16 victory. The Jayhawk offense clicked the entire set, reaching a .440 hitting percentage to shut down the Cyclones’ momentum. Kansas tied the match at 1-1 after leading comfortably almost the entire set.
Following a winning second set, the Jayhawks carried the momentum into the third set to win 25-19. KU’s defense put on a show in the third set, racking up six blocks and some tough digs to stifle Iowa State’s offense.
“I thought our defensive game plan was really good tonight, and they believe in each other and they believe in what we’re doing,” Bechard said.
Ending the match in four sets, Kansas took the final set 25-20. It was close in the end, but 10 total errors in the set from Iowa State proved to make a difference between the two teams, sending the Cyclones with a loss.
The Jayhawks are riding a nine-game win streak and start 3-0 in Big 12 play. Freshman outside hitter Caroline Bien and super-senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser, who each had 15 kills in this match, will look to keep the streak alive.
Kansas rematches Iowa State Saturday at 4 p.m. in Lawrence, Kansas, as it looks to remain undefeated in conference play. That match will be on ESPN+ and BIG 12 Now.