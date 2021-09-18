Kansas volleyball defeated Albany in straight sets to win the Jayhawk Classic, thanks largely to sophomore middle blocker Caroline Crawford and super-senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser.
The Jayhawks began the first set down 2-0. Then, Mosser, who ended the set with a .444 hitting percentage, had two kills.
Those kills gave the Jayhawks momentum, as the front line combined for a total of 13 kills. The Jayhawks won the first set, 25-17.
The second set began with Kansas taking the early lead, as Crawford started off with a kill, assisted by freshman outside hitter Caroline Bien. Then, Albany rallied back to tie the set 21-21. After an attack error by Crawford, Kansas called a timeout.
“We need to be clean on our side of the net and move on,” Head coach Ray Bechard said during the timeout. “We just need to support each other.”
After the timeout and an error on each side, Crawford delivered a kill to tie the score 23-23. The Danes committed a timely attack error which gave the Jayhawks a set point. To end the second set, freshman outside hitter London Davis, assisted by Bien, made the final kill and secured the win, 25-23.
Crawford had a set-high five kills for a .545 hitting percentage. Mosser had four kills with a .533 hitting percentage and also added a block and two service aces.
The Jayhawks finished off the Danes and won the third set, 25-23, giving them their sixth straight victory.
Crawford had the most kills with 11 and a hitting percentage of .625, while Mosser had nine kills and Bien with eight kills.
“Crawford had 11 kills and one error. That’s great. Jenny [Mosser] only had one error. They were very efficient.” Bechard said.
With the victory, the Jayhawks have a six-game winning streak with the conference slate about to begin. When asked if they are ready, Bechard said, “Yeah. Ready or not, we know it is going to be a challenge. It is going to be a fight every night and we will be ready.”
The Jayhawks will open conference play against Texas Tech at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. The first serve is scheduled for 6 p.m.