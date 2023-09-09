Kansas volleyball finished the weekend 2-0 after defeating former and future Big 12 Conference foe, Colorado, in four sets Friday afternoon.
No. 22 Kansas came out firing in the first set, leading by as many as four, when the Buffaloes came storming back, and took a 16-14 lead on a Kansas attacking error.
Kansas then went on a 6-0 run, sparked by a kill by junior setter Camryn Turner, to lead 20-16. Colorado once again made a comeback, tying the set at 23-23, but a kill by junior outside hitter Ayah Elnady and a service ace by sophomore setter/opposite Katie Dalton gave Kansas the victory in set one, 25-23.
The Jayhawks got off to a slow start in set two, as two straight attacking errors forced Kansas to call a timeout, trailing 4-8.
After the timeout, the Jayhawks were still sluggish, as they found themselves down 6-13. A few Colorado attack errors, and kills by graduate outside hitter Reagan Cooper, junior middle blocker Toyosi Onabanjo, and an ace by Elnady helped even the set up at 15-all.
The set would continue to go back and forth, as Kansas found itself up 23-22 following a kill from Onabanjo. Colorado would once again keep things close, and was able to take set two, 27-25, following a kill from graduate outside hitter Lexi Hadrych.
With the match knotted at one apiece, the third set once again started as a back-and-forth affair. Tied at 10-10, a kill from Elnady sparked a 4-1 run to go up 14-11.
Colorado was able to get a point back to make it 14-12, but another Elnady kill helped set up a 5-2 mini run that gave Kansas a 19-14 lead. Kansas surrendered two more points to the Buffaloes, but a kill from Turner helped spark a 6-1 run that helped Kansas take set three, 25-17.
Much like the first three sets, set four started as a back-and-forth affair, until a kill from Onabanjo, and a Colorado attacking error gave Kansas a 7-4 lead.
Colorado would again come back, tying the set at 10 apiece, but a kill from junior opposite hitter London Davis, and three straight service aces from Dalton stretched the Kansas lead to four, leading 14-10.
Colorado once again kept on clawing its way back into the set and were eventually able to take the lead at 16-15. Trailing, Kansas used a kill from junior outside hitter Caroline Bien, to ignite the offense and go on a 6-1 run to take a 21-17 lead.
Kansas and Colorado then traded points, as a Colorado service error set up match point. On the next point, a Colorado attacking error helped seal the deal, as Kansas took set four, 25-20, winning the match 3-1
Offensively, Kansas was very balanced, led by Elandy with 11 kills, Onabanjo with 10 kills, and Cooper with seven kills.
Kansas also had eight service aces as a team, and hit .200.
With the win, Kansas improves to 5-1 on the young season. The Jayhawks will now return home, as they will be back in action Tuesday at 7 p.m., taking on Oral Roberts. The match will take place inside of Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena and will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.