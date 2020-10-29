Kansas volleyball finally snapped its seven-match losing streak, defeating their in-state rival Kansas State 3-1 in the Sunflower Showdown Thursday night.
The victory also marked Kansas volleyball coach Ray Bechard’s 400th career win.
Freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady led the Jayhawks with 11 kills and also added two service aces. In her first game back since late September, graduate transfer outside hitter Jenny Mosser finished second on the team with 10 kills.
The Jayhawks didn’t just win the first set — they dominated. Freshman middle blocker Caroline Crawford and Elnady started things off as each tallied two early kills. Elnady also added a service ace as the Wildcats called an early timeout trailing 8-3.
After a quick point by K-State coming out of the break, Kansas went on a 4-0 scoring run as the Wildcats called their second timeout of the set. The Jayhawks’ dominance continued, with Kansas taking the first set 25-11.
Kansas hit for an astounding .625 clip as a team in the first set, while the Wildcats had an abysmal .050 hitting percentage.
The beginning of the second set was a different story. After the two sides found themselves even at 8-8, the Wildcats went on a timely 3-0 run, forcing a Kansas timeout to stop the momentum of K-State.
Kansas scored back-to-back points out of the break, but K-State immediately responded with two of its own. The rivals found themselves even again at 15-15 until a 4-0 run from the Jayhawks put them up 19-15.
Kansas pushed the lead to 21-19, forcing the Wildcats to call a timeout.
Unlike in previous matches, the Jayhawks were able to close out the second set 25-23. Elnady led the Jayhawks with seven kills through the first two sets and an eye-popping .875 hitting percentage.
The two teams once again traded points to start the third set, but the Wildcats went on another scoring run. The Jayhawks called two timeouts in the set, and Kansas trailed by as many as 14 points. The Wildcats took the third set 25-11.
The Jayhawks came into the fourth set firing on all cylinders going up 7-2 before forcing the Wildcats to call an early timeout. The Jayhawks kept the Wildcats at bay despite their best efforts, and K-State eventually called its second timeout after going down 11-6.
Even though the Wildcats took a 15-13 lead, the Jayhawks continued clawing back later in the set. After a successful challenge from Bechard brought Kansas back within one, followed by a 4-0 scoring run, the Jayhawks led 19-18.
Kansas took the fourth and final set 25-23 and the match 3-1, snapping its seven-match losing streak.
The Jayhawks will return Friday for their second match against the Wildcats at 6:30 p.m.