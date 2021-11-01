After a close match against Oklahoma, Kansas volleyball secured another win at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on Saturday afternoon, coming out with a 3-1 win.

Freshman outside hitter London Davis and sophomore middle blocker Caroline Crawford led the team in kills against the Sooners. Davis had a career-high 11 kills and Crawford reach a season-high of 13, assisting the Jayhawks defeat the Sooners.

In the first set, Kansas and Oklahoma were tied seven different times. The Jayhawks battled back and forth before the Sooners took the first set with a close score of 26-24.

Kansas outlasted the Sooners in the second set with an offense that proved to be unstoppable, adding four blocks to their total. Oklahoma found themselves struggling on offense giving up eight hitting errors.

After a tied match, a close third set ranked the Jayhawks in favor. Kansas found themselves in a slump down 22-20 before heading on a four-point scoring streak and eventually taking the set 28-26 over the Sooners.

Needing one more set to take the match, the Jayhawks led the fourth set 21-14, but the Sooners found enough momentum to catch up to the Jayhawks 21-20. The Jayhawks were forced to take both timeouts before redshirt senior outside hitter Anezka Szabo cut off their run as the Sooners let Kansas take the lead 24-21. The final point came from Crawford with a kill down the line, making it her 13th of the night.

Freshman setter Camryn Turner showed out for the Jayhawks defensively with 24 assists and 20 digs. Sophomore setter Elise McGhie also helped with 18 assists and two service aces and senior middle blocker Rachel Langs had a nine-kill game against the Sooners.

Kansas ended up taking the match from the Sooners 3-1, ending their six-game losing streak. The Jayhawks improved to 12-9 on the year and 4-6 in Big 12 play.

The Jayhawks will travel to Morgantown, West Virginia, for back-to-back matches beginning Nov. 4 against the Mountaineers in a Big 12 matchup before returning back to Lawrence to go up against TCU on Nov. 19 for their second to last game of the season.