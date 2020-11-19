In the penultimate match of the fall season, Kansas volleyball defeated Texas Tech 3-1 Thursday night.
Freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady led the Jayhawks with 15 kills, while freshman middle blocker Caroline Crawford was close behind with 10 kills. Kansas finished with a .213 hitting percentage.
Texas Tech was at a disadvantage, though, as the Red Raiders had just 11 total players available for the match.
Despite that, the two teams traded points in the opening set. Neither team could find a definitive edge and pull away, until Texas Tech went on a 5-0 scoring run to pull in front 16-14.
Coming out of the media timeout, Kansas found its own 4-0 scoring run to pull back ahead 18-15 before a Red Raider timeout. Even after fighting their way back to tie it 19-19, the Jayhawks eventually took the opening set 25-21.
Junior right/outside hitter Anezka Szabo and Elnady led the Jayhawks with three kills each in the first set.
Kansas came out firing in the second set, going up 9-3 before a Texas Tech timeout. Although the Red Raiders found themselves within four after the stoppage, the Jayhawks continued to stay a few steps ahead of the Red Raiders.
Texas Tech called its second timeout of the set after going down 20-13 late. But it wasn't enough to stop the bleeding, as Kansas won the set in dominant fashion 25-13. Elnady led the team in kills once again with six in the second set.
The third set started off very similar to the first, with both sides unable to find an edge over the other. The back-and-forth narrative continued into the media timeout, with the Jayhawks owning a slight 15-14 edge over the Red Raiders.
Texas Tech then went on a quick 3-0 run out of the stoppage and pulled ahead 18-16 before the Jayhawks called a timeout to regroup. Kansas couldn’t seem to find any momentum and called another timeout after going down 22-18.
The Jayhawks regrouped out of the stoppage and cut the lead to 23-21, forcing a Red Raider timeout. The timeout didn’t affect the Jayhawks’ momentum, though, and Kansas tied the set 23-23 before another Red Raider timeout.
Even after bringing it to a 24-24 tie, Texas Tech took the must-win set 26-24.
The Jayhawks came out angry in the fourth set, storming out to a 5-0 advantage. The Red Raiders eventually worked their way back into the match to tie the match at 8-8. Kansas found a timely 3-0 scoring run to take back the lead at 11-8.
Kansas extended its advantage before a media timeout and led 15-10 at the stoppage. The Jayhawks then held a 19-14 advantage before a Red Raider timeout. Kansas eventually took the final set 25-20 and the match 3-1.
Kansas will return to action at home against Texas Tech Friday. First serve is set for 6:30 p.m.