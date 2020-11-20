In its final match of the fall season, Kansas volleyball defeated Texas Tech 3-1, completing its first series sweep of the season Friday night.
Kansas graduate transfer outside hitter Jenny Mosser led the match with 17 kills, while freshman middle blocker Caroline Crawford tied for second with 12 of her own. Texas Tech sophomore outside hitter Caitlin Dugan led the Red Raiders with 12 kills, and also recording four blocks.
The first set went well for Kansas, as the Jayhawks snagged the first set 25-17.
Kansas hit for a .300 clip in the first set — much better than its season average. With the offense being able to put points on the board for the Jayhawks, the defense of Kansas held its own as well.
And the Red Raiders were never able to get too close, even with 13 kills in the set.
The second set was a complete reverse for both sides, with the Red Raiders taking the set 29-27. Kansas was unable to keep the offensive firepower alive, and that ended up being the difference maker.
The Jayhawks hit for a lowly .139 clip in the second set, while Texas Tech had everything going its way on offense with a .368 clip. The Red Raiders ended the set with seven service errors, with a lot of those coming at critical spots, especially in set point opportunities.
But Texas Tech was able to overcome those errors and take the set to tie the match 1-1.
The third set brought a lot of the same from the second set, but this time the Jayhawks found a way to close out the set for a 25-17 win. Kansas was holding a comfortable lead until late in the set, allowing for Texas Tech to close the gap to to 20-16.
Kansas was able to put the match away and win five of the next six points to make sure the set went its way. The Jayhawks' offense rebounded with a .319 hitting percentage, while Texas Tech faltered with a .152 clip.
Another two service errors and three attack errors stalled a potential Red Raider comeback, and Kansas secured a 2-1 lead in the match.
The fourth set was all that was needed for Kansas to seal the match, as the Jayhawks won the decisive set 25-20 and put Texas Tech away for good. The Jayhawks hit for a .229 clips for the set, while the Red Raiders hit for a dismal .118 clip in the final set.
The Jayhawks end the season with a 5-9 record, finishing 4-2 in their last six matches. Kansas will next play TCU in the spring, after the series was postponed by the Big 12.