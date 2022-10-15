Kansas volleyball (14-5, 4-3) defeated Texas Tech (14-5, 3-3) in five sets on Saturday.
Redshirt freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady tied her career-high of 18 kills and broke the school record for seven service aces in a five-set game.
“Elnady makes plays in the biggest moments,” said head coach Ray Bechard. “So excited about her competitive nature, and, you know, she had to miss last year due to injury, and she has worked so hard to come back. She is playing a really high level.”
Set One:
The match began with Kansas, the Big 12 Conference block leader, snatching the first point with a block. After aggressive back-and-forth kills, Texas Tech grabbed a 3-0 scoring run, boosting the score to 7-5 because of two errors committed by Kansas and a kill by fifth-year middle blocker Karrington Jones.
The set continued as both teams became sloppy and slowed down, committing seven errors and five kills between them, resulting in a 14-14 tie. After a media timeout, the momentum shifted to Texas Tech. The Red Raiders grabbed a 5-2 scoring run to make the score 20-17, forcing the Jayhawks to take a timeout.
Coming out of the timeout, Texas Tech created a 5-3 scoring run due to an attack error committed by Kansas and four kills to put away the first set, 25-20.
Set Two:
Following a sloppy set from Kansas, the Red Raiders committed five attack errors to give the Jayhawks a 6-1 lead that forced Texas Tech to take a timeout.
Kansas continued to run up the score, but the Red Raiders stepped on the gas to create a 4-1 scoring run due to three kills by Jones and an error by sophomore setter Camryn Turner.
However, Kansas retaliated and created a 3-0 scoring run led by two service aces by Turner and a kill by sophomore outside hitter Caroline Bien which forced Texas Tech to call a timeout at 14-7.
The Red Raiders tried to come back, but Kansas went on an unbelievable 8-1 scoring run due to four errors by Texas Tech and three kills by three different Jayhawks to make the score 22-9.
The Red Raiders created four quick points, but the Jayhawks finished the set 25-13.
Set Three:
Kansas and Texas Tech began set three with back-and-forth play. However, Kansas grabbed an 8-1 scoring run thanks to two attack errors by the Red Raiders and a kill and two service aces by Elnady, forcing Texas Tech to take a timeout at 10-4.
The aggressive back-and-forth play continued midway through the set until Kansas went on a 3-0 scoring run to make the score 15-7 thanks to two kills by super senior outside hitter Anezka Szabo and an error by the Red Raiders.
Four straight points from Texas Tech, including two kills by senior outside hitter Kenna Sauer, who is second in the Big 12 for kills, and a service ace by senior outside hitter Caitlin Dugan, forced Kansas to take a timeout at 17-14.
The Jayhawks stepped on the gas to create a 4-0 scoring run by two service aces, a kill by Elnady and a kill by Rachel Langs to extend their lead to 22-15.
Kansas snatched the third set to win 25-17, posting a match-high .455 hitting percentage.
Fourth Set:
Kansas continued their momentum to put up a 2-0 lead early in the fourth set. However, Texas Tech rallied to tie at 2-2.
Aggressive back-and-forth play by both teams until the Jayhawks created a 4-0 scoring run due to three attack errors and a kill by graduate middle blocker Lauren Dooley, making the score 8-5.
Texas Tech refused to go down and created a 3-0 scoring run off of two Kansas mistakes and a kill. However, the Jayhawks made a 3-0 scoring run to extend their lead to 13-10 after two service aces and a kill by Elnady.
The same story continued as Texas Tech rebounded with a 3-0 scoring run to tie up the score at 13-13. After a media timeout, Kansas’ error led the Red Raiders to a 3-0 scoring run to give them the lead at 17-16.
The momentum shifted to Kansas when sophomore defensive specialist Molly Schultz barely got the inside the court to give the Jayhawks the lead at 18-17.
Two well-placed service aces by Texas Tech and an attack error by Elnady forced the Red Raiders to take the lead 20-18. However, the Jayhawks tie the score up at 20 after a kill by Elnady and a service ace.
After a Texas Tech timeout, the Red Raiders made a 4-1 scoring run to win the fourth set 25-23.
Fifth Set:
Kansas grabbed a 3-0 scoring run off a service error, an attack error and a kill by Elnady. The Jayhawks continued to snatch more points creating a 6-2 lead due to two kills by Elnady and an attack error.
Texas Tech began to create momentum as they created a 2-0 scoring run, but Kansas retaliated with two more points to extend their lead to 9-5.
The Jayhawks continued to be aggressive and created a 6-1 scoring run to defeat the Red Raiders, 15-8.
Next up, the Jayhawks travel to Morgantown, WV, on Oct. 19 to face off against the Mountaineers at 4 p.m. on ESPNU.