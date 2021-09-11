Kansas Volleyball beat the Wichita State Shockers on Friday, winning 3-0 to continue the Kansas Invitational.
The Jayhawks battled to win the first set 25-22 against the Shockers. The Kansas offense came out strong with 14 kills led by super-senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser with five kills in the set.
Wichita State was led by freshman outside hitter Kailin Newsome with seven early kills and a .417 hitting percentage. Kansas combated the kills with its defense, posting five blocks by the front line with three from sophomore middle blocker Caroline Crawford and two by Mosser.
In the second set, the offense took control winning 25-20, the Jayhawks had a match-high of 19 kills with Mosser posting nine, and freshman outside hitter Caroline Bien had eight with a .571 hitting percentage.
With the momentum carrying from a fiery second set, the front line dominated again helping close out the third and final set, winning 25-16. Wichita State had no answer for the front line with Mosser ending with a total of 10 kills, Bien with 13, and Crawford with nine. The entire team combined for 16 kills in third set, giving the Jayhawks their second home victory.
Kansas finished with 49 kills, six blocks, six aces, and a .274 hitting percentage in the match. Kansas volleyball coach Ray Bechard was happy with the dominant performance.
“[We] had good offensive balance," Bechard said. "I thought we elevated our defense play because they had 66% the first set then 41% to 40%. You are going to win a lot of matches if you do those type of things.”
Despite the Jayhawks’ dominant front line, they did have 18 attack errors compared to the Shockers’ 10. Kansas also had 12 service errors compared to Wichita State’s eight.
“We will clean that up," Bechard said. "Sometimes you have to take the good with the bad when it comes to aggressive serving."
The Jayhawks will be back in action in Lawrence on Saturday, Sep. 11 at 1 p.m. taking on the Kent State Golden Eagles.