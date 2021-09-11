Kansas volleyball dominated the Wichita State Shockers in three sets Friday night in game two of the Kansas Invitational inside of Horejsi Family Arena.
The first set consisted of lots of back and forth action between strong offenses for both the Jayhawks and the Shockers. Kansas and Wichita State found themselves with strong team chemistry in the first set, fighting for each point.
With a total of 14 kills for Kansas, the Jayhawks grabbed the first set over the Shockers 25-22.
Kansas’s offense started off even stronger in the second set, leading Wichita State early on 20-13. The Jayhawks surrendered several points to the Shockers before taking the set 25-20.
Headed into the third set, Kansas found the back court open for most of its kills and served with no Wichita State defense to cover as they were crowding the net.
Those aces and kills led the Jayhawks to an 8-1 advantage over the Shockers in that statistical category. Wichita State found it difficult to communicate on the floor, losing momentum each point. In addition, the Shockers started to tire out on the court, with the vocal home audience being another strong factor in the Jayhawks domination.
More difficulty at the net for the Shockers helped Kansas freshman outside hitter London Davis rack up four kills, pushing the Jayhawks further ahead of the Shockers.
Match point for the Jayhawks kept the Shockers on the court for six more points due to errors at the net for the Jayhawks. Hitting the ball up at and through the net had the Jayhawks finding themselves in a struggle to finish off the match.
The Jayhawk errors were not enough for Wichita State to defeat Kansas as the front row were able to fix their errors for one final kill.
Kansas sophomore setter Elise McGhie and sophomore middle blocker Caroline Crawford both had the second-highest team attack percentage of .571 at the end of the match. The Jayhawks took the third set 25-16 and the match 3-0 overall.
The Jayhawks move to 4-3 overall and face Kent State Saturday with the first serve set for 1 p.m.