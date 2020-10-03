Kansas volleyball lost its first match against No. 1 Texas in a 3-0 sweep Friday, but the box score alone did not tell the whole story.
The Jayhawks never let Texas out of striking distance, but Kansas coachRay Bechard said small scoring streaks ultimately doomed Kansas.
“There was a moment in each set where we let them get a three-or-four point run and that ended up being the difference,” Bechard said in a Kansas Athletics release. “If you are going to play a high-level opponent, and this team is as good as anybody in the country, you can not allow those runs.”
The Longhorns went on their first scoring run toward the back end of the first set. With the Jayhawks down only 19-18 following their own four-point run, Texas racked up two straight kills, a service ace and a block to go up 23-18. Texas went on to win the set 25-22.
In the middle of the second set, the Jayhawks trailed 13-11. But the Longhorns took away momentum with a 5-0 scoring run to extend the lead to 18-11. Even after the Jayhawks brought the set closer with back-to-back points of their own, they allowed three-straight points for the Longhorns, all but sealing the game for Texas.
Even after two separate streaks by the Longhorns early in the third set, the Jayhawks found themselves level at 17-17. Once again, the Longhorns found another timely 3-0 run to go up 20-17. The Jayhawks simply could never crawl their way back into a set.
Coming into their second match against Texas, Kansas knew to minimize the Longhorns quick scoring, but the narrative stayed true.
For a large portion of the first set, the Jayhawks stayed within striking distance and eventually pulled within a point of the Longhorns at 18-17. But two errors from Kansas, along with a Texas kill and service ace, doomed the Jayhawks from coming back.
In the second set, the Jayhawks found themselves within a point of the Longhorns at 13-12. Yet again, the Longhorns found another timely run. Three kills and a block put the Longhorns up 17-12. Once again, Texas would close out the set.
Instead of keeping the Jayhawks at bay with their previous streaks, the Longhorns’ scoring runs in the third set prevented the Jayhawks from ever coming close. A 6-0 tally began the set, with five of those six coming off Jayhawk errors. A 5-0 run by the Longhorns later in the set all but sealed the match after they went up 17-5.
After a rough two matches, Bechard said he was ready to look forward.
“We have to reload and prepare for our upcoming matches against West Virginia,” Bechard said in a Kansas Athletics release. “We played a team that is playing at a really-high level right now.”
Kansas will next square off with West Virginia Oct. 9-10 at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in a two-match series. Match times are set for 6:30 p.m. Friday and 5:00 p.m. Saturday.