Kansas volleyball dropped back-to-back matches against West Virginia Friday and Saturday, losing both in heartbreaking five-set thrillers.
On Friday, West Virginia took the match right to the Jayhawks, taking the opening set 25-19. The Jayhawks never seemed competitive in the set and couldn’t find the momentum to compete with the Mountaineers. And after a 3-0 scoring run late by West Virginia to go up 23-10, it was all but over.
The second set looked much different, with both teams trading points. But it was the Jayhawks that took the second set by a score of 25-22. Freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady tallied seven kills and a .271 hitting percentage through the first two sets.
After finding success early in the third set leading 8-6, the Jayhawks found themselves on the wrong side of a 5-0 Mountaineer scoring run. Kansas responded with its own 4-0 run to take a 12-11 lead. But West Virginia found a timely 4-0 run later in the set en route to a 25-23 set victory.
After a slow start to the fourth set, Kansas found itself once again trading blows with the Mountaineers throughout most of the set. Down 18-17, Kansas found its own late-set scoring run with a 4-0 streak to gain a 21-18 lead. The Jayhawks didn’t let up and won the set 25-20 to force a decisive fifth set.
Even after finding an 8-5 lead in the fifth set, Kansas couldn’t find a way to finish off West Virginia and eventually took the final set 15-12. Five of those Mountaineer points came off miscues from Kansas.
Elnady led the Jayhawks with a career-high 18 kills, as well as a .265 hitting percentage. Freshman outside hitter Karli Schmidt added 12 kills on a .321 hitting percentage.
On Saturday, Kansas found success early in the first set of its second match, taking a 6-3 lead after three straight errors by the Mountaineers. West Virginia responded immediately with a 5-0 scoring streak to pull ahead 8-6.
The Jayhawks couldn’t find their way back into the set as the Mountaineers continued to dominate, taking the set 25-16.
Senior middle blocker Briana Lynch led the way for the Mountaineers with six kills and a .857 hitting percentage in the set. Schmidt led the Jayhawks with two kills and a .667 hitting percentage.
West Virginia continued its dominance in the second set with an early 5-1 lead. The two teams traded points, and the Jayhawks eventually found themselves up 23-19, eventually taking the second set 25-22. Junior outside hitter Paige Shaw looked impressive for the Jayhawks, racking up five kills and a service ace.
The two would trade points for the early portion of the third set with neither team being able to pull away. The Jayhawks led by one at the first media timeout 15-14, but neither team could gain the upper hand coming out of the stoppage. Finally, the Jayhawks found a 3-0 scoring run to win the set 25-22.
After trading points early in the fourth, the Jayhawks went on a 3-0 scoring run to go up 10-7. The Mountaineers fought back, though, and the back-and-forth narrative stayed true for most of the set. West Virginia found a 5-0 scoring run at the end of the fourth to win the set 25-21.
West Virginia found early success in the crucial fifth set going up 8-3 before a timeout from a reeling Jayhawk team. Even after Kansas battled back in the set to pull within one at 13-12, West Virginia eventually found the final two points to take the set 15-13 and the match.
Schmidt led the Jayhawks in the second match with 17 kills on a .275 hitting percentage. Freshman middle blocker Caroline Crawford finished second with 13 kills and a .423 hitting percentage.
The Jayhawks will next travel to Norman, Oklahoma, for a two-match series against Oklahoma Oct. 16-17.