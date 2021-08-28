Kansas volleyball started its 2021-2022 season with a 3-1 loss to Loyola Marymount University.
This weekend's matches are a part of the Reamer Club Spectacular hosted by Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana.
In her first game, freshman outside hitter Caroline Bien concluded the match with nine kills and finished with a hitting percentage of .067. Bien was a standout in Saturday's roster, as no other freshmen appeared in the match aside from freshman outside hitter London Davis, who finished with four kills on nine attempts.
KU has only four freshmen on its squad this season, with most of last year’s team remaining the same.
The first set showcased the LMU Lions' ability on the offensive end, as the team won 25-17. Loyola Marymount finished the set with a .406 hitting percentage, and 18 kills -- more kills than Kansas had points in the set.
KU could not compete, as the set finished with a .231 percentage. Sophomore middle blocker Caroline Crawford captured a game high hitting percentage, however, with a .467 hitting percentage throughout all four sets.
The Jayhawks had a hard time on the defensive end, allowing a hitting percentage of .226 and 59 kills through four sets. Freshman outside hitter Kari Geissberger finished with 20 kills, dominating the Jayhawk defense.
The second and third sets were very close, with just a two-point margin in both, as KU and LMU split the sets. KU avoided the sweep to start its season with a strong .345 hitting percentage in the third set, winning 25-23.
LMU took the fourth and final set 26-24, which ultimately led the Lions to a victory. In the end, Kansas could not convert on enough of its attempts, giving the match to LMU and starting the season 0-1.
The Jayhawks take on the Purdue Boilermakers Sunday in West Lafayette. The match is scheduled for 1 p.m.