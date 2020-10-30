Kansas volleyball lost 3-2 to No. 11 Kansas State in the second match of the Sunflower Showdown at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena Friday.
The first set was a competitive one, but the Jayhawks prevailed 25-22. Kansas continued its very impressive hitting from the first match, ending the first set with a .333 hitting percentage.
The Jayhawks were able to win the first set because of their high hitting percentage, and they looked to repeat that in the second set.
In graduate transfer outside hitter Jenny Mosser’s second match back after a four-week hiatus, she returned to her usual strong play for Kansas, finishing with a team-high 21 kills. She notched three kills in the first set, and was a key component to the Jayhawks' hot start.
The second set proved to be another tight battle between the two in-state rivals, but the Wildcats came out on top with a 25-21 win.
Hitting percentages dropped significantly for both squads in the second set, along with attacking errors. K-State ended the set with a .212 hitting percentage, compared to the Jayhawks’ hitting percentage of .147.
Both teams tallied some crucial attacking errors in the set as well. The Wildcat's committed seven errors, while the Jayhawks committed six errors.
The third set ended with another close win for the Wildcats, this time in 25-19 fashion. Kansas couldn’t keep up with K-State’s hitting in the third set, and that proved to be the downfall in a pivotal set.
K-State improved its hitting percentage to a dominant .385 with just three errors, while the Jayhawks could only muster a .207 hitting percentage in the set. Hitting proved to be the difference in this one, and Kansas couldn’t match the powerful hitting of K-State freshman outside hitter Aliyah Carter, who ended the match with a team-high 23 kills.
The Jayhawks responded by winning the fourth set 25-17. K-State couldn’t get anything going in the fourth set, finishing with a .091 hitting percentage and six errors, allowing Kansas to have its way and tie the match up at 2-2.
The fifth and final set resulted in a 15-10 win for the Wildcats, and they split the back-to-back series 1-1.
K-State hit for a .248 clip, while Kansas finished with a .199 hitting percentage.
Kansas will next face Iowa State on the road on Friday, Nov. 13. First serve is set for 6:30 p.m.