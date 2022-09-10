Kansas dropped the first game of its young season Friday night in a three sets to one loss to UNLV. Despite changes within their usual rotations, the Jayhawks could not find their groove, breaking their eight-game win streak.
Set one:
The Jayhawks and Rebels began the match by trading off points consistently until Kansas took advantage of three UNLV service errors within the first 11 points and jumped out to a 7-4 lead.
These serving troubles would continue for UNLV throughout the first set. Still, the Jayhawks could not capitalize on their opponent’s mistakes consistently and failed to lead by more than three points during the midsection of the set.
As the first game of the match shifted in UNLV’s favor as the score neared the mid-teens, the Rebels’ defense showed up as they blocked three of Kansas’ kill attempts in the last eight points of the match. Posting only a .103 hitting percentage in the first set, while also tallying seven attack errors, Kansas fell 25-22.
Set two:
The Jayhawks got back to it after a close loss in the first set, trading long rallies with UNLV. The front row showed their prowess with three big blocks early on, and sophomore outside hitter London Davis, continued this dominance on offense, tallying six kills in the set.
With UNLV leading 20-17, red-shirt freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady put the Jayhawks on her back, scoring the next three points for the team on her own with an ace and two kills, tying the set and forcing Rebels coach Dawn Sullivan to call a timeout.
But improving their hitting percentage to .192 and achieving four blocks and 17 kills proved to not be enough for the Jayhawks, as they pushed the Rebels to extra points but dropped a close game 27-25.
Set three:
Without super-senior middle blocker Rachel Langs and one of Kansas’ most consistent offensive players available, Coach Ray Bechard took a chance in the third set and decided to shake up the rotation with some new faces.
“Down 2-0, and we were trying to create some opportunities in other areas,” Bechard said. “We were a bit thin in the middle… [but Kim] Whetstone [junior middle blocker] responded well.”
Another highlight of the third set was Caroline Bien, a sophomore outside hitter and the team leader in both kills and kills per set. She recorded 13 of her team-leading 14 kills during the 25-18 Kansas victory.
“She’s up for those [tough] moments,” Bechard said, “and I think she really plays her best volleyball during those times.
The Jayhawks fought hard in this game and after coming out down, 0-5, they could string together impressive runs to take their first set of the night.
Set four:
Again falling victim to service inconsistencies, UNLV gave four early points to the Jayhawks, as Kansas climbed out to a 10-6 lead. Karli Schmidt, a sophomore outside hitter, brought her own offensive power to light in both the third and fourth set, tallying seven kills in only two sets played.
Along with this, underclassmen defensive specialists were given an opportunity to show their skills in the back row when Bechard shifted the rotation as his team fought to stave off their first loss of the season.
Speaking on the defensive replacements, Bechard said, “I thought Brynn Kirsch [freshman defensive specialist] did a great job… and I was proud of that group [Kirsch and sophomore defensive specialists Molly Schultz and Molly McCarthy].”
But as the two teams were tied at 13, UNLV went on an 8-1 run and never looked back, as they clinched the fourth set and the game with a 25-19 victory.
Kansas lost their first match of the season, 22-25, 25-27, 25-18, 19-25 to the UNLV Rebels, finishing out the Kansas Invitational.
The Jayhawks will be back next week playing Lipscomb in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.