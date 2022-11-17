Kansas volleyball went to Austin, Texas on Wednesday to take on No. 1 ranked Texas in its second-to-last away game of the season. Coming off an impressive offensive and defensive performance against Big 12 Conference opponent West Virginia, Kansas could not carry that energy into the match against the top team in the country.
In the first set, Kansas started off strong early, with its balanced offensive approach keeping the game close against the overpowering Texas offense. Two early kills from super-senior opposite Anezka Szabo, coupled with one from redshirt-freshman Ayah Elnady, one from sophomore outside Caroline Bien and one from graduate student middle blocker Lauren Dooley led Kansas to a 7-8 start.
After this, a few Texas attack errors and another kill by Elnady, the Longhorns evened the score at 10-10. Immediately after, Texas went on a 3-0 run, powered by two kills from redshirt-senior Asjia O’Neal, prompting Kansas’ first timeout of the match. Then three Kansas errors and a Texas ace had the Jayhawks in a 12-18 hole, forcing head coach Ray Bechard to call his second time out of the match.
Unfortunately for the Jayhawks, it was already too late, and though they fought following this timeout, they could not make up ground. Five kills in six points secured set one for Texas: 25-16.
Texas jumpstarted set two, but the Jayhawks tooled two Elnady kills to keep the match within reach. Eventually, two blocks from the Longhorns, two kills, and, finally, a service ace of Elnady put Kansas in a 5-10 deficit, resulting in its first timeout of the second set.
Following this, Szabo—who led the team with 10 kills in the match along with Elnady— tallied two kills while Elnady racked up another of her own, narrowing the deficit to three. With her second kill of the game, Bien solidified the score at 14-17 in favor of Texas.
After two consecutive Longhorn points, Kansas head coach Ray Bechard called another timeout with his team down 14-19. Coming out of the timeout, Szabo and Elnady got two more kills, keeping the Jayhawks close, but again, the Longhorns’ potent offense proved too strong.
Two kills from senior outside Logan Eggleston secured a 25-18 victory for Texas in set two.
A strong offensive start from Szabo and super-senior middle blocker Rachel Langs gave the Jayhawks their first lead since 1-0 in set one. An ace by sophomore setter Camryn Turner ballooned the Kansas lead to 8-4, forcing Texas’ first timeout of the match.
Kills by Bien and Szabo kept Kansas going after this timeout, and the offense caught on fire with freshman setter Katie Dalton being subbed in for Turner. Again Szabo and Bien secured back-to-back kills, pushing the lead to 13-7.
Later on, an ace and kill by sophomore outside Madisen Skinner forced a Kansas timeout as their lead shrunk to two. After this, another Skinner ace tied the game at 14-14 as the Jayhawk lead quickly disappeared. A run of offensive and defensive prowess from Texas forced another Kansas timeout, as the Longhorns had gone on an 11-3 run, and now led the set 16-18. Dooley and Szabo secured a block, and with another Szabo kill, the Jayhawks were again within two with the score sitting at 19-21.
Texas put the Jayhawks’ backs against the wall, suddenly leading 23-19, putting the Longhorns two points away from a sweep. But Kansas refused to give up, and a Langs block and kill made the match 22-23, forcing a Texas timeout.
Elnady exited this timeout with an ace of Skinner, and a bad set from sophomore libero Keonilei Akana gave the Jayhawks match point.
At 24-23, Kansas was unable to hold on to force a game four, with two kills from O’Neal and an attack error by Elnady ending the match in three sets, with a final set of 26-24 in favor of Texas.
This match proved Texas’ dominance and further dropped Kansas in the Big 12 standings.
The Jayhawks will be back home in their next game on Saturday, as they celebrate senior night in their match against Iowa State at 11 a.m. in Horjesi Family Volleyball Arena.