Kansas volleyball walked off the floor Thursday afternoon with their heads held high despite falling in straight sets to the University of Pittsburgh 3-0 in Fitzgerald Field House.

Kansas came out ready to play, taking an early 8-3 lead, in part because Pitt had no answer to Kansas’ middle blockers, anchored by sophomore Caroline Crawford. Trailing by five, the Jayhawks forced coach Dan Fisher into an early timeout, but the Panthers soon found their rhythm.

Later, Pitt went on a 10-0 scoring run creating a 17-11 lead and the script was flipped for Kansas. Coach Ray Bechard called a timeout in hopes to rally the troops.

The Jayhawks did in fact break that run, but the Panthers continue to pile on points. Super senior right-side Chinasa Ndee led the charge, leading Pitt on a 6-0 that essentially closed the gap on KU. What started as a Kansas dominated set, transpired into a Pitt charged set, with the Panthers taking the win 25-19.

Point for point is how the second set began and the battle continued. Kansas appeared to have more momentum in its favor, which possibly could be pointed to its early 2-0 advantage. And when Kansas began to make a move to pull away, Pitt came back with a well-placed kill.

The theme all afternoon was how the Panthers never disappeared, despite falling victim to several short KU runs. Pitt rallied behind not one, but a whole team. At any given time the Panthers showed their depth both with their on court presence as well as their reserves.

KU remained resilient with hints of energy throughout, most notably from super senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser and Crawford. However, it proved to not be enough, as Pittsburgh rallied early on and defeated Kansas 25-21 in the second set.

Kansas needed to win the third set to stay alive in hopes to punch a ticket to the Elite 8. In familiar fashion, Pitt took an early 3-0 lead, but the Jayhawks relied on their front row presence which helped them crawl back into the match. KU eventually tied the score at seven all.

Between powerful kills from Pitt and errors made by the Jayhawks, the Panthers were well on their way to Elite 8 berth. Match point and leading 24-18, Pittsburgh’s redshirt sophomore outside hitter Valeria Vasquez Gomez completed the shutout, a service ace that grazed the net and fell into uncovered Kansas territory.

Wow, what a ride!Thank you to our Jayhawk fans, family, and community. We felt your support from start to finish.Rock Chalk. pic.twitter.com/fE5HMWJbOq — Kansas Volleyball (@KUVolleyball) December 9, 2021

The Jayhawks' 2021 season has now come to a close.