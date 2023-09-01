Kansas volleyball was unable to squeak out a win in their top-25 matchup in front of a sellout crowd, losing in five sets to No. 25 Purdue. This was Kansas’ first loss of the year, and its first game at home after starting the season on the road for the Omaha Tournament.
Kansas started the game on a 3-0 run, with junior opposite London Davis and junior outside Ayah Elnady taking over the bulk of offensive contributions early on. Elnady tallied her 500th career kill to make it 7-2.
Graduate outside Reagan Cooper accumulated her first kill in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena to give Kansas a six-point lead and force a Purdue timeout. A back-and-forth match led to Kansas leading 17-9, forcing a second Purdue timeout.
The Boilermakers successfully iced the server with their timeout, as freshman libero Reagan Burns served one into the net and Elnady hit one long. An out-of-rotation violation by Purdue pushed Kansas’ lead to 20-11 a few points later, as the Jayhawks regained their footing.
The Boilermakers got going late, pushing back as the No. 1 recruit in the country, freshman outside Chloe Chicoine got a string of kills to keep them alive. But the Jayhawks were able to overcome their service errors and Purdue’s attempted comeback, winning 25-17 on a bad set by Chicoine.
A few points into the second set, Elnady went on a streak to tally three kills before junior middle blocker Toyosi Onabanjo got two kills in a row herself to grow the lead to 8-4.
The Boilermakers were able to go on a 3-0 run right out of their first timeout, staying in the game and trailing by only two. Back-to-back blocks by the Boilermakers took them on a 3-0 run and tied the game for the first time at 13-13. Chicoine immediately got an ace to give Purdue its first lead of the set and the game.
The Boilermakers continued to extend their lead, going on a five-point run to put them within five points of evening the match. Kansas looked a bit out-of-system, taking a timeout in an attempt to reset, but it was all over for set two as the Jayhawks suffered a 25-19 loss.
Junior outside Caroline Bien, a key contributor last year, got her first two kills to open the third set 2-0. Purdue went on a four-point run before the Jayhawks were able to go on one of their own following another out-of-rotation violation on Purdue, regaining a 6-4 lead.
After another challenge that overturned a Kansas point, Cooper got her tenth kill of the evening to cement an 11-9 lead. Kansas continued its dominance throughout the set as Bien got nine kills in the third game alone after taking on a role as a quiet, back-row force so far this season. Purdue had no comeback attempts this time, as the Jayhawks won 25-16.
Game four remained close throughout, as each team traded blows and remained within two points of each other for the majority of the set. But once Purdue got to 20 points, the Jayhawks couldn’t keep up, as three Boilermaker blocks in the last six points sunk any offensive attempts. Purdue would win 25-19, forcing a final winner-takes-all set five.
After staying neck-and-neck for the first eight points of the game, Kansas slipped a bit, allowing two blocks and a kill by Big Ten preseason First-Team All-Conference selectee, junior outside Eva Hudson, to put them in a 4-6 hole.
The Jayhawks were able to even it up at 8-8 after a block of their own, before a forced attack error and kill by Bien gave them a two-point lead. Purdue evened things up with another Hudson kill and its third block of the set, before blocking the very next attempt to take an 11-10 lead.
Davis amassed two kills sandwiched around a Boilermaker point to keep things tied. Purdue attained its first match point at 14-13 following a Hudson kill, before getting their fifteenth point of the match on another Hudson kill. But head coach Ray Bechard challenged the play, claiming the ball was out, and the point was overturned, giving Kansas a second chance with the score at 14-14.
Purdue once again got a match point attempt, and once again thought they won the match before Bechard challenged for a net violation on the winning point. He was successful, once again extending the match for the Jayhawks. Unfortunately, even with these two extra chances Kansas was unable to muster a win, as Cooper’s team-leading 18 kill-match ended with back-to-back hits that sailed long.
After dropping this first match of the Jayhawk Invitational, Kansas will finish out its yearly tournament in a game against No. 19 Marquette on Saturday at 1 p.m. The game will once again be streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.