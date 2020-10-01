Kansas volleyball fell to No. 1-ranked Texas 3-0 on the road Thursday, in the first of two consecutive matches between the Jayhawks and Longhorns.
Texas junior outside hitter Eggleston led the way for Texas with a match-high 16 kills. Kansas graduate transfer outside hitter Jenny Mosser led the Jayhawks with 15 kills.
Coming off the first released rankings of the season, the No. 9-ranked Jayhawks came in with high hopes and big expectations. Texas, in its first game at home, showed just how strong it is with an impressive 25-22 first set win.
Eggleston led the way for the Longhorns with six kills in the set. For the Jayhawks, freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady added three kills of her own. Kansas was able to keep it close near the end of the set, thanks to eight attack errors by Texas, but wasn't able to make up enough ground to take the set.
The second set ended similarly for Kansas, as the Jayhawks fell 25-19. Texas came alive in the second set, hitting for a .326 clip and adding 17 kills. The Jayhawks couldn’t match the powerful hitting of their opponent, finishing with a .143 hitting percentage for the set and just 12 kills.
Kansas couldn’t convert when they had attacking opportunities. This allowed Texas more chances to let players like Eggleston and sophomore opposite hitter Skylar Fields power the ball back at the Jayhawks.
In the third set the Longhorns completed the sweep with a 25-22 win. Texas' successful attack continued into the third set, finishing with a hitting percentage of .303 in the final set. Kansas' offense improved in the third set, hitting for .258 clip. The Jayhawks simply weren’t able to match the Longhorns' attack all night long, which ultimately led to the loss.
The Jayhawks will look to bounce back in the second match of the series, when Kansas faces Texas Friday. First serve is set for 7 p.m.