Kansas volleyball was swept by No. 1 Texas 3-0 Friday, dropping the Jayhawks to 1-3 on the season. The Jayhawks stayed competitive for the first two sets, but Texas dominated the third set after 15 total errors from Kansas.
Graduate transfer Jenny Mosser finished with a team-high six kills for Kansas, with freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady and junior middle blocker Rachel Langs right behind with five kills each. The Jayhawks also finished with a season-low .075 hit percentage.
Junior outside hitter Logan Eggleston led the Longhorns with 18 kills as Texas picked up their 18th-straight home victory over Kansas.
The Longhorns started off hot after scoring the first three points of the match. But the Jayhawks fought back to make it a back-and-forth affair, staying within three points for much of the early part of the set. Kansas found themselves trailing 15-11 at the first media timeout, but stayed competitive.
Kansas continued to stay within striking distance, but the Longhorns found a timely 3-0 scoring run, leading 21-17 and forced Kansas volleyball coach Ray Bechard to call a timeout. But the Jayhawks couldn’t find their way back into the set as the Longhorns went on to take the first 25-20.
Elnady and Mosser finished tied for the team lead with three kills each. Eggleston led the way for the Longhorns with six kills.
Both teams traded points to begin the second set until the Longhorns found another 3-0 scoring run to put some distance between them to take a 7-4 lead. Similar to the first set, the Jayhawks stayed within striking distance but still found themselves down 15-12 at a media timeout.
The Longhorns came out of the timeout strong, scoring back-to-back points. The Jayhawks quickly called another timeout to try and slow the Longhorns from gaining any more momentum.
The Jayhawks could never find their way back into the set as the Longhorns went on to take the second 25-19. Eggleston once again dominated for the Longhorns, adding another six kills to her match total.
Texas wasted no time getting out to a big lead in the third set, opening on a 5-0 scoring run before a Jayhawk timeout. Four of the Longhorn’s points came off attacking errors from the Jayhawks. The Longhorns continued their domination for much of the set as the Jayhawks seemed to become frustrated and continued to make errors.
Kansas called another timeout after falling behind 14-5, with 10 of the Longhorn’s points coming off of Jayhawks miscues. The Jayhawks eventually cleaned up their errors, but the Longhorns were long gone and took the set 25-15.
The Jayhawks will look to bounce back as they return home for a two-match series against West Virginia Oct. 9-10.