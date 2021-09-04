Kansas volleyball (2-3) wrapped up the LUV Invitational Saturday with a 3-0 loss to No. 15 Western Kentucky.
Western Kentucky showcased their offensive skills early, as they won the first set 25-11. The Hilltoppers began with a game-high hitting percentage at .538, alongside 15 kills and only one error. The Jayhawks could not compete as they had just five kills and an ugly -.042 hitting percentage.
At the start of the second set, the Jayhawks rebounded by starting 5-1. Western Kentucky soon rallied to tie the set at 11 apiece. The Hilltoppers and Jayhawks continued to go back and forth, but eventually, Kansas trailed 24-19.
Trailing by five points, Kansas’ redshirt senior outside hitter Anezka Szabo with the help of sophomore outside hitter Karli Schmidt gave the Jayhawks momentum to get the score within striking distance at 23-21. Ultimately, the Hilltoppers won the set 25-22.
Kansas finished the second set with a team-high hitting percentage of .237.
The third set began with the Hilltoppers taking control 6-1, which forced the Jayhawks to call a timeout. Western Kentucky continued to lead as they won the set 25-17.
Western Kentucky’s senior middle hitter Lauren Matthews ended with a game-high 17 kills paired with a .667 hitting percentage. Also, her teammate fifth-year senior right-side hitter Kayland Jackson added 11 kills with a .625 hitting percentage.
As a team, Western Kentucky finished the match with 47 kills and a .340 hitting percentage.
The Jayhawks senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser ended with 12 kills for a .184 hitting percentage. Also, Junior middle blocker Gracie Van Driel had the highest hitting percentage for the Jayhawks at .667 with two kills.
Additionally, sophomore setter Elise McGhie recorded 21 assists. Mosser and junior libero Kennedy Farris ended with six digs each. Kansas ended with 28 kills and a .129 hitting percentage.
The Jayhawks play the University of Delaware to start the Kansas Invitational, Sept. 9-11, in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The first serve is set for 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 9.