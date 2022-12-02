Kansas held its head high despite falling in four sets to the University of Nebraska in the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Neb. on Friday.
Freshman outside hitter Rhian Swanson had a career-high 14 kills and sophomore outside hitter Caroline Bien had a double-double with 11 kills and 11 digs.
The match started off with the super-senior opposite and Nebraska transfer Anezka Szabo with the first point. However, Nebraska’s defense started to block the Jayhawks’ attempts to make the score 5-2.
Kansas snatched a 3-0 scoring run to tie the score at five due to a service ace by redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady. The Cornhuskers gained easy points due to costly errors by the Jayhawks to take the lead, 10-7.
After a Kansas timeout, Nebraska aggressively hit and the Jayhawks were right there at the right time, but the Cornhuskers had better execution, to force a 4-0 scoring run, to propel them to a 17-9 lead.
After a Kansas challenge, the Jayhawks began to find their rhythm creating a little scoring run to force a Cornhusker timeout at 17-12.
Nebraska rallied its weapons for a 7-1 scoring run, anchored by senior outside hitter Madi Kubik, and pulled away to end the first set 25-14.
Having not hit well in the first set, the second set started point for point, with four straight kills. Kansas and Nebraska scraped for point-for-point with quick kills and excellent timing to make the score 13-13.
The Cornhuskers broke away first to secure a 4-0 scoring lead, once again anchored by Kubik, and took control with a 17-13 lead. Bechard called a timeout to rally the troops.
The Jayhawks remained resilient with hints of energy, most notably from Swanson. However, Nebraska continued to find holes and ended the second set, 25-18.
Kansas needed to win the third set to stay alive in hopes of moving on to the Sweet 16. The Jayhawks were aggressive to create a 4-0 scoring run, thanks to Bien, taking the lead for the first time since the first set at 8-5.
Nebraska called a timeout to try and rally the troops, and it did as the Cornhuskers went on a 4-1 scoring run to make the score 17-15, anchored by Kubik, to force Kansas to call a timeout.
The Jayhawks' aggressiveness, fueled by Bien and Swanson, win set three, 25-20.
Point for point is how set four began. After short bursts from both teams, the Cornhuskers lead 9-6 thanks to their defense which blocked Kansas' hitters.
Kansas rallied the troops and is leading Nebraska 15-14, led by Bien’s kills. Aggressive back and forth play continued with a short burst from both teams.
Nebraska and the Jayhawks tied at 23-23, and Kansas challenged the call that it was out, but it was not overturned. Kansas tied it up at 24-24, and two Cornhuskers kills win the match and put an end to the Jayhawks season, 26-24.