Kansas women's Volleyball ended their run on Sunday at the Reamer Club Spectacular with a straight-set loss to eighth-ranked Purdue University.
During Sunday’s match, super-senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser was a standout in the game, ending with 10 kills. Freshman outside hitter London Davis continued to stand out as she had eight kills and a hitting percentage of .150.
After a close and gritty battle, the Boilermakers won the first set 25-20. The score had eight ties with two lead changes. While the Jayhawks had 13 kills, they also had 10 errors, which played a role in their first set defeat.
The second set brought more fighting spirit, as Purdue edged out Kansas to win 25-21. The Boilermakers' hitting percentage drastically increased to .316 for the set, in addition to their 18 kills and only six errors.
The third and final set showcased the Boilermakers’ offense, as they won 25-15. KU could not convert on enough attempts, giving the Jayhawks their second loss of the season.
The Jayhawks could not compete, as they had a .077 hitting percentage and 33 kills overall. However, redshirt senior right side/outside hitter Anezka Szabo, had six kills with a hitting percentage of .333.
The Boilermakers' standout, fifth-year senior outside hitter Caitlyn Newton, had a total of 11 kills for a .267 hitting percentage while redshirt senior setter Hayley Bush had five kills for five attempts, giving a 1.00 hitting percentage. Overall, the team had 42 kills.
The Jayhawks take on Lipscomb University to start the LUV Invite in Nashville, Tennessee Sept. 2 at Allen Area. First tip is set for 6:30 p.m.