Kansas volleyball dropped its sixth-straight match this season Friday, losing 3-2 on the road to Oklahoma. The Jayhawks won the first two sets before dropping the final three.
The match started off sloppy from both teams as four of the first five points in the match were off service errors, and only seven of the first 19 points were kills.
The two sides seemed evenly matched as a back-and-forth narrative emerged with neither team being able to find an edge.
The Jayhawks eventually went on a 4-0 scoring run and put some distance in between them and the Sooners to take a 13-10 lead. The Jayhawks continued to control the game and extend the lead to 19-13, forcing a Sooners timeout.
Later in the first set, Kansas held a comfortable 22-13 lead. However, Kansas freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady then tallied three-straight service aces to win the set for the Jayhawks 25-13.
After the Jayhawks started the second set on a 3-0 scoring run, the Sooners quickly responded with a 6-0 streak of their own, forcing a Kansas timeout. The Jayhawks then tied the set 8-8.
After trading points for an extended period, Kansas found a timely 4-0 scoring run to go up 20-16. Even after resistance from the Sooners, the Jayhawks found a way to close it out and take the second set 25-23.
Junior outside hitter Anezka Szabo and Elnady led the Jayhawks in the second set with three kills each. Sophomore defensive specialist Kennedy Farris also added two service aces in the set.
In a must-win third set, Oklahoma controlled the early portion of the set, taking a 10-6 lead and forcing another Kansas timeout. The timeout did the trick as the Jayhawks stormed out and went on a 5-0 scoring streak to suddenly turn the tables on the Sooners.
The match would once again go back-and-forth as the two sides traded points. The Sooners eventually found a way to take a 22-19 advantage over the Jayhawks, and Kansas took another timeout.
Kansas came out and knocked off back-to-back points, forcing Oklahoma to call a timeout. Oklahoma took advantage of the break and took the third set 25-22.
The Sooners then dominated a must-win fourth set. After once again trading points for the early portion of the fourth set, the Sooners went up 11-8. The Jayhawks never found a rhythm for the remainder of the fourth set and the Sooners won the set handily 25-16.
Oklahoma didn’t let up and took the decisive fifth set straight to Kansas, opening with a 5-0 scoring run. The Jayhawks then fought back to take an 8-6 lead.
Both teams continued to trade points, and the Jayhawks found themselves up 13-10, needing only two points to take the match. The Sooners had other plans, though, going on a 5-0 scoring streak to win their third-straight set and the match.
Even in defeat, Elnady had a huge match with a team-high 15 kills, five blocks, and five service aces. Szabo finished second in kills with 13 and a .385 hitting percentage.
Kansas will be back in action against the Sooners on the road Saturday. First serve is set for 4 p.m.