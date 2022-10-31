Despite Kansas volleyball sweeping Oklahoma earlier this season, the Oklahoma Sooners defeated the Jayhawks 3-2 in a close, aggressive match in front of a sold-out crowd in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on Oct. 30.
“It’s just a great environment here,” said head coach Ray Bechard. “We were in a sellout situation, and Oklahoma has been playing teams tough throughout, and they were bound to breakthrough. Unfortunately, it happened today, but we really thought it was a great environment, and we are looking forward to another big crowd on Wednesday.”
Kansas super-senior opposite Anezka Szabo had a career high of 19 kills, and the Sooners freshman outside hitter Taylor Preston had a career-high and match-high of 22 kills.
Kansas began set one aggressively as they snatched three points off the board with three straight kills, allowing Oklahoma only one point.
The Sooners grabbed a 3-0 scoring run putting Oklahoma ahead at 9-6. Kansas gained a point, but the Sooners continued to get four more points off the Jayhawk errors and one kill, making the score 13-8.
Kansas seized a 4-0 scoring run because of a kill by Szabo, two attack errors on Oklahoma, and a service ace to make the score 17-13. The Sooners created a 3-0 scoring run to combat the Jayhawks to make the score 20-14.
Kansas grabbed a 4-0 scoring run thanks to three errors by Oklahoma and a kill by sophomore outside hitter Caroline Bien to put the game within two points, 21-19. The Jayhawks tried to stay alive as they went back and forth with Oklahoma, but the Sooners held on to win the first set 25-23.
Despite Oklahoma winning set one, Kansas grabbed the first point of the second set as the Sooners committed an attack error. The next three points were errors committed by both teams to tie the match at two.
More back-and-forth play dominated the set until a savvy kill by Kansas’ sophomore setter Camryn Turner and Bien’s second solo block to make the score 15-14 at a media timeout.
Kansas secured a 3-0 scoring run to make the score 19-16 due to a service error by Oklahoma and a kill by redshirt freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady. Super-senior middle blocker Rachel Langs brought the energy back to the sold-out crowd to force a Sooner timeout.
After back-and-forth play, Kansas secured the second set 25-22.
The Jayhawks hoped to continue the momentum in a crucial third set, but Oklahoma grabbed four straight points of the third set. It was due to the Sooners' first two service aces of the match, a kill and an attack error committed on Bien, which forced a Kansas timeout.
Oklahoma continued to be strong, but Kansas was right on their heels to tie at eight from an unexpected, hard kill by Turner, a kill by Bien and the fourth service ace of the match by Elnady.
After Kansas took a solid lead at 16-13 because of another kill by Turner, the momentum shifted back to the Jayhawks. However, Oklahoma snatched a 4-0 lead and took back the lead at 17-16.
Kansas and Oklahoma continued aggressive back-and-forth play until the Sooners put the final nail in the coffin with a kill in the left middle to win the crucial third set, 25-22.
Kansas tried to stay alive in the match as they took the lead, 9-6, in the fourth set through a 3-0 scoring run due to a service ace and two kills by Szabo. The Jayhawks continued to lead, putting up a 4-1 scoring run to make the score 19-15, forcing Oklahoma to take a timeout.
The crowd came alive as the Jayhawks scored two more points to make the score 21-16 which forced another Oklahoma timeout. Kansas stayed alive as they won, 25-21.
In the fifth set, Kansas and Oklahoma battled for every point–if one team scored, the other one followed as the score was tied at six.
The Jayhawks were loose as the teams changed sides when Kansas was the first team to hit eight. The teams continued to battle until the Sooners created a 3-1 scoring run to make the score 13-11.
The Jayhawks tied the score at 13 to force a Sooners timeout. However, Oklahoma secured the last two points to win the match, 16-14.
Next up, the Kansas Jayhawks will take on Kansas State Wildcats at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.