Kansas volleyball hosted and defeated the Missouri State Bears 3-0 Friday night in the Jayhawk Classic.
Kansas started off slow on the court as they made simple errors against Missouri State. However, they later found their pace with strong team chemistry and huddled up after every point.
KU continued on with their intensity at the net, but Missouri State kept it close at 14-11. The Jayhawks powered through the rest of the set with stellar offense, grabbing the first set 25-22.
The Jayhawks carried the same momentum in the second set as freshman outside hitter Caroline Bien and junior libero Kennedy Farris helped the defense with a combined 23 digs. Kansas would dominate the set, winning it by a lopsided 25-16.
In the third set, super-senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser registered Kansas’ only service ace of the night to take the team to 7-0 over the Bears. The Jayhawks went on the impressive eight-point run before a service error by Mosser.
It didn’t take the Jayhawks long to get the ball back, as the next point was a kill by senior right-side hitter Anezka Szabo. Kansas grew their advantage and got out to an 11-3 lead over the Bears.
The Jayhawks eventually grabbed the set 25-18 and the match 3-0. Mosser helped the team with nine kills, the second highest for the Jayhawks behind only Bien.
The big-name for the night was sophomore middle hitter Caroline Crawford who attacked 4-for-4 in the first set and 7-for-8 through two sets. Crawford ended the night with a .667 hitting percentage and zero attack errors.
Another crucial player in the matchup was senior middle blocker Rachel Langs in the front row. Langs ended the night with a .364 hitting percentage and a .545 kill percentage, with only two attack errors.
Kansas returns home Saturday at 11 a.m. to wrap up the Jayhawk Classic against Albany.