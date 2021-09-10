Kansas volleyball took on the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens on Thursday, grabbing a 3-0 win to begin the Kansas Invitational.
Kansas cruised with a 25-15 victory in the first set at Horejsi Family Arena. The Blue Hens couldn’t seem to find a rhythm in the opening set, gifting the Jayhawks plenty of free points throughout.
Delaware tallied up a startling nine errors and three service errors in just the first set alone, having more combined errors than total kills in the set. These errors led to a flat .000 hitting percentage for the visiting team to open the match which wasn’t enough to compete with Kansas.
“I thought we did just a really nice job defending them," Kansas volleyball coach Ray Bechard said. "Their .125 hitting percentage shows we were pretty disciplined there.”
The Blue Hens would continue to mishandle the ball all evening, never finding consistency in this match. The second set saw a three-error tally, combined with seven service errors, which sunk them at the end of the set, giving Kansas a two-set lead and a 25-22 set victory.
Again, in the third set, Delaware looked sloppy with the ball, committing many errors in a 25-15 loss to Kansas. Ten more combined errors and a dismal .029 hitting percentage in the third set finished the match, giving the Jayhawks a win in their home opener.
Kansas did hit well offensively, recording a .290 hitting percentage to end the match, but only finished with 40 kills. Points seemed to come easily for KU, whether it be nine recorded blocks, or the plethora of errors from Delaware.
“They serve it hard. Sometimes it’s in, but tonight it was flying around a little bit, so I’m sure that’s gonna be a frustration for them,” Bechard said.
Kansas played cleanly on the offensive end, only committing 13 errors and eight service errors, also adding to the dominant 3-0 victory.
Catch the Jayhawks as they take on the Wichita State Shockers tonight. First tip is slated for 7:00 p.m. on ESPN+.