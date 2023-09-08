Kansas volleyball stayed hot after taking down Wichita State in four sets on Thursday, after dismantling Marquette in four sets last Saturday.
The game was played in front of over 3,000 fans in what was the biggest crowd to attend a Wichita State volleyball game in recent years. This was the first game of a three-team round-robin tournament between Colorado, Wichita State and Kansas.
No. 22 Kansas looked dominant in all but one set. They came in with a 3-1 record, with their only loss being to Purdue. Meanwhile, its counterpart Wichita State came in 3-2 but were winners of its last three.
Going into the night, it was predicted it would be a matchup of the dominant Kansas offense which ranked 36th in overall production last year vs. a Wichita State team which looked like it had figured it out on the defensive side so far this year.
Kansas would get off to an electric start in set one thanks to junior opposite London Davis. Davis would record three kills within the first four points of the game for Kansas, putting the Jayhawks up 4-2. Kansas would hold the lead despite the Shockers combining for three straight points.
The Jayhawks took off thanks to back-to-back aces and a beautifully placed dump from junior setter Camryn Turner forcing the Shockers to call a timeout down 13-6.
After the timeout, the Shockers were able to bring it back to within four points thanks to senior team captain opposite Sophia Rohling’s back-to-back kills. Rohling was coming off a highlight performance in her last game against Illinois State.
Kansas, thanks to Davis, would return to its original lead of seven points, and right before Kansas could end the first set Wichita State junior middle blocker Natalie Foster brought it to within two points with back-to-back kills, forcing Kansas to call a timeout.
The Jayhawks would eventually capture set one thanks to a serve from freshman libero Raegan Burns which resulted in a floor error on the Shockers.
This set featured four aces from the Jayhawks, a team that averages less than one per set, which was a major reason they were able to take a 1-0 lead in a set where they never trailed.
Set two was where two different Jayhawks came alive. Junior outside hitter Ayah Elnady and graduate opposite Reagan Cooper were crucial to why the Jayhawks were able to take the set 25-19. Elnady captured seven kills, three digs and two blocks without a single error.
Cooper, who had three attack errors in set one, went on a run of seven straight without an error in set two. Junior middle blocker Toyosi Onabanjo also played a key role in this set with multiple blocks and kills early on.
Kansas, needing just one more set to take home the win, forced Wichita State to lock in and get out in front early in set three. A set that featured back-and-forth action until finally Elnady and Cooper would pick up back-to-back kills to notch things up at 15.
Wichita State would find themselves at match point up 24-21 thanks to the junior outside hitter from Iowa, Morgan Weber, picking up some crucial points. The Shockers would end up taking set three after a floor error from Kansas.
Kansas going into the fourth set was simply done messing around and ready to head back to Lawrence. Jayhawks would win 25 - 23 thanks to some crucial kills from Onabanjo and digs from Elnady, who finished with 18 kills and only two errors. She also received player of the game honors.
This improves the Jayhawks record to 4-1 on the season. They are back in action on Friday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. vs. Colorado. The game will take place at Charles Koch Arena, and game will be streamed on ESPN +.