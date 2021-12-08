Kansas volleyball hopes to continue its winning ways Thursday as it faces No. 3 seeded Pittsburgh in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The Jayhawks are coming off back-to-back upset wins over Oregon and No. 20 Creighton in the first and second rounds, respectively. Creighton could never get over the hump Friday, losing with set scores of 25-13, 26-24, 19-25 and 25-22. KU is in the Sweet 16 for just the third time in program history.

“We have had people play well at different times,” said coach Ray Bechard. “I think we got everyone on the same page this weekend. We didn’t back into this thing, and I think we are ready for whatever lies ahead.”

Freshman outside hitter Caroline Bien had show-stopping numbers with 21 kills against Creighton and a hitting percentage of .306. Bien, alongside sophomore middle blocker Caroline Crawford have been mainstays on the Jayhawks’ front line, not to mention a handful of others.

Super senior Jenny Mosser had 16 kills against the Bluejays as the Jayhawks hit .302 with a total of 64 digs and only 16 attack errors. Freshman Camryn Turner topped the 50-assist mark for the second time in her career with 51 assists.

“Camryn has just been putting up great balls, and it’s definitely a confidence thing because her role is such a leadership role being a setter and running a 5-1,” Bien said.

The Panthers swept UMBC in the first round of the tournament (25-23, 25-13, 25-18). Pittsburgh next matched up against Penn State in the second round.

Pittsburgh defeated the Nittany Lions 3-1 with help from outside hitter Kayla Lund’s season-high 21 kills and four blocks while also hitting .421. Pittsburgh was 0-3 against Penn St. before winning against the Lions to advance to the Sweet 16.

“We’re gonna play a team [Pittsburgh] Thursday that runs a two setter system,” Bechard said. “I did a little research, and I’m not sure a two setter system offense has ever won a national championship. And that doesn’t knock the two setter system, it just means the one setter system gets you in a better rhythm.”

Running a 5-1 gives Kansas more chemistry with only one setter as an option. Running a 6-2 places trust in two different setters with two different techniques that force hitters to adjust.

As KU gets ready to take on Pittsburgh, the team reflected on its journey in the tournament and what lies ahead.

“You see good things happen with this team, and it’s extremely rewarding over winning any type of award,” Bechard said. “It gives your young kids an opportunity to repeat that. What we have now is what we feel like could be sustainable over time.”

First serve is on Thursday at noon.