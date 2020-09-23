Kansas volleyball will start its season with two matches against conference foe Baylor at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena starting on Friday, with the second match to follow on Saturday. This will be the only time the conference rivals will face each other during the regular season.
With a shortened season of 16 matches against Big 12 opponents, each match is that much more important. And with Baylor being one of the top teams in the country last year, finishing with a 29-2 record in 2019, the pressure is on for the doubleheader this weekend.
As the season opener inches closer, there are two things Kansas can do to try and control these two matches against Baylor.
First, the Jayhawks will need to prolong each match to stay in it. Baylor was one of the most dominant teams in the nation last year, dropping only one game in the regular season to then-No. 4 Texas. Baylor had an excellent regular season in 2019, earning them a No. 1 seed in the 2019 NCAA tournament.
The Bears also won 21 matches last season by way of a 3-0 sweep, making quick work of their opponents. The Jayhawks understand it will be very difficult to beat Baylor in just three sets, so they will need to play hard to take the match into extra sets.
Kansas was unable to take a set from the Baylor last year, falling 3-0 twice to the Bears last season. But if the Jayhawks are able to battle the Bears and compete for four or five sets, then Kansas will have a great shot at taking both of these matches.
Another important factor for the Jayhawks to bring home a win is to capitalize on their home court advantage. Kansas was completely different at home in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena than it was on the road last season.
Yes, the absence of fans this year will surely be a key factor in how well Kansas plays on its home court. But the team is still far more comfortable playing at home rather than traveling to Waco, Texas.
The Jayhawks finished 6-5 at home last season, while going 2-10 on the road, and that could be a trend that continues into this season since many of the Kansas players are young or new to the squad. If the Jayhawks can open their season at home on a strong note, Kansas will likely be more comfortable and loose, which could be a recipe for disaster for the incoming Bears.
The season opener is slated for Friday at 6:30 p.m., and Saturday's match will start at 4 p.m.