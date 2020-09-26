Kansas volleyball opened its season with a two-game series against the Baylor Bears on Friday and Saturday, splitting the series 1-1. Kansas began the series with a thrilling 3-2 win on Friday, but the Bears turned back around and swept the Jayhawks 3-0 in Saturday’s match.
In the opening series for Kansas, the Jayhawks were able to see what their new additions could do. With new players like freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady, graduate transfer outside hitter Jenny Mosser and redshirt junior outside hitter Anezka Szabo, the Jayhawks were pleased to see some outstanding production right out of the gate Friday.
That also made the Saturday loss that much more deflating for Kansas volleyball coach Ray Bechard.
“We got a lot of players that this is very new to, and that’s why Friday night was so exciting and Saturday was so disappointing,” Bechard said.
The new additions to the Jayhawks clearly made an impact in the team’s first game. Elnady led the team in kills on Friday with 16, while Mosser complemented with 14 of her own. Both girls also sported a hitting percentage over .300, besting Baylor’s team hitting percentage (.278).
Saturday’s rematch against the Bears didn’t fare well for the Jayhawks. Kansas struggled to get much of anything going offensively and showed the team was unable to handle the ball well, committing 16 attacking errors. Mosser led the Jayhawks with 11 kills, but that was about the only bright spot of the day for Kansas.
Kansas finished Friday’s opener with a .365 hitting percentage, and was unable to keep that dominance going in the second match, hitting for a .112 clip Saturday.
With back-to-back matches, Bechard said it was clear the fatigue from Friday’s match carried over into Saturday’s play.
“You gotta wipe the slate clean, you gotta refocus, and Baylor did a much better job of that today,” Bechard said. “Today still hurts a little bit knowing we didn’t compete as well as we should.”