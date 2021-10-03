Kansas volleyball lost to Iowa State Saturday in straight sets, dropping its first conference match of the season.
From the start, Iowa State controlled the speed of the match and got out to an early lead, despite the Jayhawks earning the first point. But with accurate kills from the Cyclones, Iowa State captured the first set, 25-20.
Kansas had a hard time converting its kills to points as they had a .250 hitting percentage and 14 kills. In contrast, the Cyclones had a stellar .439 hitting percentage, and junior outside hitter Kenzie Mantz had five kills for a .556 hitting percentage.
A set that began going back-and-forth soon turned ugly for the Jayhawks as several early attacks and service errors put KU behind. Kansas began to recover, but accurate hitting from senior right side Eleanor Holthaus gave the space the Cyclones needed to take over. They eventually claimed the second set in familiar fashion, 25-20.
KU improved its hitting to get a .314 hitting percentage with five errors. The Cyclones’ Holthaus had six kills for a .585 hitting percentage -- quite the advantage.
In need of a third set win to avoid a straight set loss, redshirt senior Anezka Szabo positioned the Jayhawks with three early kills. However, Iowa State matched every hit with a kill of its own.
Two attack errors from freshman outside hitters Caroline Bien and London Davis put the Jayhawks behind, and the Cyclones walked away victorious 25-20.
Kansas tried to rally behind clutch kills from super-senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser and sophomore middle blocker Caroline Crawford, but their efforts were not enough.
KU concluded with a .235 hitting percentage with 43 kills and five blocks. Bien finished with 11 kills, while Mosser was close behind with 10 kills and a .237 hitting percentage.
Conversely, Iowa State finished with a .368 hitting percentage with 49 kills and eight blocks. Holthaus finished with 15 kills and a .481 hitting percentage.
The Jayhawks (11-4) takes on the top-ranked Texas Longhorns (11-0) on Oct. 9 at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The first serve is scheduled for 4 p.m.