Kansas volleyball defeated the Baylor Bears 3-2 at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena night in a thrilling five-set match Friday.
Some new faces shined for the Jayhawks, such as freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady (16 kills) and graduate transfer outside hitter Jenny Mosser (14 kills). On the other side, redshirt sophomore outside hitter Lauren Harrison led the Bears with 16 kills and redshirt junior opposite Marieke van der Mark followed right behind with 14.
Kansas came out the gate strong in the first set, as Elnady notched five kills, with Mosser adding two of her own.
Baylor took the first set 25-19, led by a dominant performance from senior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley. Pressley ended the first set with a team-high six kills.
In the second set, Kansas came out swinging and dismantled the Bears 25-13 in the set. Freshman middle blocker Caroline Crawford came up with two key kills late in the set to keep the ball on the Kansas end, and redshirt junior outside hitter Anezka Szabo ended the set with a total of three kills.
It was Kansas’ set from start to finish, as the Bears did not have an answer for the Jayhawks.
The third set started with a 5-0 start from the Bears, which prompted Kansas coach Ray Bechard to take a timeout. This timeout seemed to refocus the Jayhawks, as they came back and tied the set up at 12-12.
The third set was filled with attacking errors from Baylor's stars, with neither Pressley nor redshirt junior outside hitter Marieke van der Mark registering a kill. The Bears ended the third with 10 attack errors, as well as three service errors, which led the Jayhawks to close out the set 25-22 and go up 2-1.
Baylor came back and closed out the fourth set 25-19. Led by five blocks, Baylor looked much steadier and forced the Jayhawks to battle for another set. Baylor beat out Kansas 17-15 in kills in the set, priming both teams for a decisive fifth set.
Kansas came into the fifth set with the momentum, edging out the Bears 15-9 to take the match. In a hard-fought thriller to start each team’s season, this match went down to the wire and the Jayhawks were able to come out on top.
Kansas will take on Baylor for a rematch Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.