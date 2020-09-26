In its second match in two days, Kansas volleyball fell to Baylor 3-0 Saturday. Most notably, the Bears cleaned up their play, committing just nine attack errors compared to the previous night’s 26.
Baylor looked like a different team in the first set, dominating wire-to-wire as the Bears overpowered the Jayhawks 25-14 in the first set. The Bears started strong on a 5-0 run until redshirt-junior outside hitter Anezka Szabo rallied off three straight kills to start Kansas on a scoring streak of its own.
But the Bears then went up 11-5, forcing Kansas coach Ray Bechard to call a timeout. That couldn’t stop the red hot attack of the Bears, though, as they finished the set with a .552 team hitting percentage.
Redshirt sophomore outside hitter Lauren Harrison led the Bears with seven kills in the first set. For the Jayhawks, Szabo added four kills of her own.
In the second set, the match stayed competitive. Baylor eventually found a rhythm and went on a 4-0 run to lead 10-6 at a media timeout. The two continued trading points after the stoppage, but Baylor went on a 3-0 scoring streak later in the set to keep momentum.
Kansas switched the narrative after a review on a potential fourth point was reversed, and went on their own 3-0 scoring run to pull within two. But Baylor went on to win the set 25-19.
Graduate transfer outside hitter Jenny Mosser finished with five kills and an ace for the Jayhawks in the second set. Harrison impressed for the Bears again in the second set, adding another four kills.
The third set was all Baylor, as the Bears took the final frame 25-15. The Bears jumped out to a 13-5 lead, forcing Kansas to call a timeout and regroup. The Jayhawks found some success in the set, but never seemed to find enough consistent play to keep pace with the Bears late.
Mosser seemed to be the only Jayhawk to have continued success from the previous match, finishing with a team-leading 11 kills and hit for a .400 clip. Szabo finished second in kills with four, but a -.250 hit percentage.
The Jayhawks finished with a .112 team hit percentage. Baylor’s Harrison finished her night with a match-high 14 kills and a .500 hit percentage. The Bears finished their night with a .400 hit percentage.
The Jayhawks will hit the road to face Texas in a two-match series starting on Thursday. First serve is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.