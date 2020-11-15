Kansas volleyball split its two-match series with Iowa State 1-1 this past weekend, with Kansas winning the first match 3-2 and dropping the second match 3-1.
One notable hindrance the Jayhawks had to overcome this weekend was a poor hitting percentage. Despite hitting for a .218 clip in the first match against Iowa State, Kansas still edged out a 3-2 win Friday.
“It was a disappointing way to start the first set, but we found a way to work ourselves back into it,” Kansas volleyball coach Ray Bechard said in a Kansas Athletics news release. “From there it was back-and-forth, and we made enough plays down the stretch to earn the win.”
But the second match was a different story. The Jayhawks hit for a .108 clip and were never able to gain any real momentum, despite winning the first set 25-20.
“Both teams responded well at the start of the match and the first two sets were good volleyball,” Bechard said in a Kansas Athletics news release. “Iowa State gained momentum in the third set and didn’t let go. We need to do a better job of responding to that.”
This was not the first time Kansas has been in this position. Just two weeks ago, Kansas hit for a .323 clip in a 3-1 win over in-state rival Kansas State on Oct. 29. But the next night, in a 3-2 loss to the Wildcats, the Jayhawks hit for a subpar .201 clip.
The trends for Kansas are clear this season; when the Jayhawks are averaging higher winning percentages, they can compete with any team in the Big 12.
The Jayhawks are an incredibly young team with not a whole lot of experience. There is still room for optimism as they try to finish the season strong in matches against Texas Tech and TCU to close out the 2020 regular season.
Kansas will return home to face off against Texas Tech at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena Thursday. First serve is set for 6:30 p.m.