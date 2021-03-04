Kansas volleyball outside hitter Ayah Elnady was named Big 12 Rookie of the Week on Wednesday after her impressive performance against Xavier Feb. 26. The freshman out of Cairo, Egypt, looked as if she hadn’t lost a beat since the end of the fall season, putting up solid numbers in a 3-1 match loss to the Musketeers.
Elnady recorded 14 kills — second highest on the team — and finished with a .279 hitting percentage, only committing two errors. Her ability to take care of the ball and place her attacks helped her tally up the kills and keep the Jayhawks close throughout the match.
Elnady is currently second on the team in kills with 136 this season, right behind graduate transfer outside hitter Jenny Mosser. The 5-foot-10 freshman looks to lead the Jayhawks in a brief spring season and take over the team lead in kills by the end of the year.
The Jayhawks take on the Texas State Bobcats this Friday at 6:30 p.m at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.