In its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2017, Kansas volleyball defeated the Oregon Ducks in straight sets Thursday.

Kansas came into the matchup with a 16-11 record, going 8-8 in the Big 12. Oregon came into the game ranked 19th in the country, sporting a 22-8 record, with a Pac-12 record of 11-4. The Ducks were also looking to avenge a loss to Purdue in the Sweet 16 of the 2020 NCAA Tournament as well.

The crimson and blue started hot out of the gates and would continue to fight off Oregon runs and maintain the momentum. The Jayhawks took the early advantage finishing set one with a 25-21 win.

Sophomore outside hitter Caroline Crawford led the way for the Jayhawks providing five kills and three blocks in the first set alone. Freshman outside hitter Caroline Bien also chipped in three kills to help Kansas take a 1-0 lead in the match.

The second set saw more of the same for Kansas as the Jayhawks grabbed six of the first nine points, forcing Oregon to call an early timeout. The early timeout seemed to be effective as the second set became a point for point exchange between the two teams, slowing the Kansas momentum down.

Late in the set, however, Kansas began to pull away behind Bein as she added seven kills in the second set, along with a .438 hitting percentage in the efficient set.

The third, and what became the final set, saw yet another back and forth narrative as points were exchanged almost one for one the whole way through, but the Jayhawks started to pull away late yet again and eventually they closed out the Ducks in straight sets after winning the final set 25-22.

Bien finished the match with 13 kills, Crawford added another 12 kills, and right behind her was super senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser with 10.

Kansas finished the game with a .278 team hitting percentage and also recorded 56 total digs. On the other side of the net, Kansas held the Ducks to a .205 hitting percentage.

Kansas is set to take on the winner of Ole Miss and Creighton on Friday with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line. First serve is set for 7 p.m.