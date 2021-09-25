The Kansas Jayhawks beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders in five sets to begin Big 12 conference play Friday.
Kansas fell to the Red Raiders in the first set, 25-15. The set began with four easy points for Texas Tech, with two early attack errors by freshman outside hitter Caroline Bien and junior defensive specialist Kennedy Farris.
Later, KU found some momentum and recorded three easy points. Moments later, Tech rallied and went on a 5-0 run and the Jayhawks couldn't recover.
KU registered a .056 hitting percentage whereas Texas Tech had a .297 hitting percentage.
Two early points set the tone for the Red Raiders as sophomore setter Elise McGhie committed an error and Texas Tech junior outside hitter Reagan Cooper recorded an early kill. However, play from the Kansas front line resulted in a 7-3 scoring run led by sophomore middle blocker Caroline Crawford with a block, kill and forced an attack error. The Jayhawks battled to win the second set, 25-22.
The score went back and forth, but the front line remained composed as Kansas began to take the lead and ultimately held onto it. Super-senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser delivered the three final kills for Kansas to win the set.
The Jayhawks finished the second set with a .341 hitting percentage, 18 kills and three blocks.
In the third set, it was once again a back-and-forth contest. Texas Tech went on a 7-3 run which gave them steady control of the game. Kansas tallied a -.029 hitting percentage with nine kills. KU fell to Texas Tech in the third set, 25-17.
Trailing two sets to one and heading into the fourth set, KU had to make a move. Conversely to set one, the Jayhawks jumped out to an early lead and Texas Tech failed to recover. KU completed a 25-18 set win with four stellar blocks and four service aces.
Tied at two apiece, KU capitalized with a fifth set victory, winning 15-7. Kansas continued the momentum from the previous set, taking a 5-1 lead out of the gate. The Jayhawks taped a game-high .429 hitting percentage, alongside a service ace and a block.
Mosser had a season-high 18 kills for a .245 hitting percentage. Crawford recorded nine kills and a .450 hitting percentage and for the third time this season she had zero hitting errors. McGhie tallied her first double-double of the 2021 season. Overall, the Jayhawks had a .176 hitting percentage, seven service aces, and 11 blocks. Kansas had 57 total kills.
Catch the Jayhawks Saturday as they play Texas Tech again at the United Supermarket Arena at 6 p.m.