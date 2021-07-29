The Kansas volleyball team announced its 2021 schedule Wednesday after having a relatively strong season in 2020-2021, going 12-10. This year, the team will play 11 non-conference matches, with six of those matches being played during two home tournaments.
The complete 2021 schedule has arrived
The Jayhawks start the season in a neutral setting playing against Loyola Marymount then Purdue at the same location. These matches will take place August 28-29 at Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Indiana, as part of the Reamer Club Spectacular.
Kansas will then compete in the LUV Invite, where the Jayhawks will be facing Lipscomb, Wake Forest, and Western Kentucky. Lipscomb will be hosting the tournament, as the invite takes place at Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, from September 2-4.
The Jayhawks then come home for the first time in the season from September 9-11, when Kansas plans to host its annual Kansas Invitational at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The University of Delaware, Wichita State, and Kent State are also set to compete in this tournament.
Kansas’ non-conference season concludes September 16-18, as Kansas plays host for the Jayhawk Classic. Kansas City, Missouri State, and the University of Albany will compete against the Jayhawks in Lawrence to provide a nice transition to conference play.
The Big 12 conference play will then follow for the rest of the season. The 2021 conference schedule highlights 16 conference matches, with the Jayhawks hosting 2020-2021 NCAA runner-up Texas on October 8-9 for a two-game series.